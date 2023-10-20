Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Mass shooting in Toppenish leaves 3 young people, gunman dead

Oct 19, 2023, 7:36 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

Image: A police vehicle's lights...

A police vehicle's lights (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL AND STEVE COOGAN


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

In Central Washington’s Yakima County, a mass shooting early Thursday morning left three young victims — all under the age of 22 — and the suspected gunman dead while another person is in critical condition.

The Toppenish Police Department reported the incident took place on Pearne Street in Toppenish and it appeared the gunman, a 19-year-old man, killed himself after shooting multiple people in the home with him at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday. The victims who died at the scene were a 13-year-old boy and two women, who were 18 and 21.

More on crime in WashingtonVideo of attempted Auburn break-in ends with shots fired at intruders

The fourth shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, preliminary findings indicate that the suspect acted alone and his motive is unknown. The suspected shooter’s identity is being withheld until the family members of all of the victims have been notified.

Earlier Thursday, the department asked people to avoid the area.

In its statement, the Toppenish Police Department encouraged anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and contact investigators with the Toppenish Police Department. “Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could greatly assist our ongoing investigation,” the department said.

The Associated Press notes Toppenish has a population of about 8,600 people and is located within the Yakama Indian Reservation.

Crime Blotter

shootings WA...

Frank Sumrall

Shootings near Seattle’s Golden Gardens leave 1 dead, 3 injured

Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred in Ballard Thursday evening, resulting in one dead and three injured.

6 hours ago

hammer man seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Court documents provide new details of hammer attack at Beacon Hill light rail station

The victims of the attack were a man and a woman in their 60s. Both were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, SPD reported.

14 hours ago

A King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) vehicle...

Steve Coogan

King County Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault after March incident

The deputy was charged with assault in the fourth degree Tuesday, accused of punching a suspect who was handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

2 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department officer assesses the scene outside a Seattle daycare after a sho...

Steve Coogan

Seattle shooting leads to daycare damage, 1 serious injury

No one inside a Seattle daycare was hurt after a bullet from a drive-by shooting blasted through a window Monday afternoon. 

3 days ago

crime youth people...

Sam Campbell

Beacon Hill shooting leaves one man dead

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

4 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Seattle man awaiting sentencing in child rape case arrested for girlfriend’s murder

The man charged with murdering his girlfriend was already awaiting sentencing on separate child rape charges.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Mass shooting in Toppenish leaves 3 young people, gunman dead