Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Man arrested for stabbing outside Capitol Hill bar, 4 injured

Oct 20, 2023, 9:32 AM | Updated: 12:47 pm

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 36-year-old man was arrested after four people were stabbed early Friday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Two victims were treated at the scene, and two were taken to Harborview Medical Center. One woman is in stable condition and one man is in serious condition.

More crime news: Mass shooting in Toppenish leaves 3 young people, gunman dead

Shortly after 2 a.m., 911 dispatch was called about a stabbing at 14th Avenue and East Union Street outside of a bar.

Witnesses say the stabbing stemmed from a fight, and police found the suspect and took them into custody.

The suspect was booked into King County jail for assault.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

Crime Blotter

Image: A police vehicle's lights...

Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan

Mass shooting in Toppenish leaves 3 young people, gunman dead

In Yakima County, a mass shooting early Thursday left three young victims and the suspected gunman dead while another person is in critical condition. 

17 hours ago

shootings WA...

Frank Sumrall

3 discharged from hospital after shoot out at Golden Gardens Park

Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred in Ballard Thursday evening, resulting in one dead and three injured.

20 hours ago

hammer man seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Court documents provide new details of hammer attack at Beacon Hill light rail station

The victims of the attack were a man and a woman in their 60s. Both were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, SPD reported.

1 day ago

A King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) vehicle...

Steve Coogan

King County Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault after March incident

The deputy was charged with assault in the fourth degree Tuesday, accused of punching a suspect who was handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

3 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department officer assesses the scene outside a Seattle daycare after a sho...

Steve Coogan

Seattle shooting leads to daycare damage, 1 serious injury

No one inside a Seattle daycare was hurt after a bullet from a drive-by shooting blasted through a window Monday afternoon. 

4 days ago

crime youth people...

Sam Campbell

Beacon Hill shooting leaves one man dead

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Man arrested for stabbing outside Capitol Hill bar, 4 injured