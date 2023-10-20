Man arrested for stabbing outside Capitol Hill bar, 4 injured

A 36-year-old man was arrested after four people were stabbed early Friday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Two victims were treated at the scene, and two were taken to Harborview Medical Center. One woman is in stable condition and one man is in serious condition.

Shortly after 2 a.m., 911 dispatch was called about a stabbing at 14th Avenue and East Union Street outside of a bar.

Witnesses say the stabbing stemmed from a fight, and police found the suspect and took them into custody.

The suspect was booked into King County jail for assault.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates