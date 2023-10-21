UW to debut purple chrome helmets for game against Arizona State

Following the University of Washington’s (UW) colossal win over Oregon, the team will wear new purple helmets, named ‘Husky Royalty,’ against Arizona State Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

The Huskies will wear purple jerseys with gold numbers and purple pants alongside the purple chrome helmet with gold facemasks and cleats. The Huskies typically wear their long-standing gold helmets complete with stripes and a W, but due to the university’s uniform deal with Adidas, the team was to re-introduce the purple helmet for a singular game.

Built for this: Penix could reach heights no UW QB has, Huard says

“I like them a lot actually,” senior wide receiver Giles Jackson told Sports Illustrated.

The last time UW wore purple helmets was five years ago in October 2018 against the University of California, Berkeley. Four-year starting quarterback Jake Browning, currently Joe Burrow’s backup as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, was temporarily benched in that game despite being a heavy favorite. UW ultimately lost in an upset 12-10 after Jake Haener threw a game-turning interception returned for a touchdown.

According to Sports Illustrated, the purple helmets were first introduced by Coach Jim Owens in 1966 for “anyone who gave 110% effort on the field.” The alternate-colored helmets eventually became the ones used for practice up until 1974.

From 1975-1993, UW was only allowed to wear its standard helmet under Coach Don James. The purple chrome helmets eventually were brought back by Coach Jim Lambright, who originally played for Owens.

The Huskies wore a black helmet in a game against Arizona during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, winning 44-27 on Nov. 21.

The Heisman Watch has reached Seattle as well after Michael Penix Jr. threw for 22 of 37 passes for 302 yards and a go-ahead touchdown pass with less than two minutes to play last week. Just seven UW players have received votes since the award for the most outstanding college football player each year was created in 1935, making Penix’s campaign a potential first in university history.

More on Michael Penix Jr: Who’s the right NFL comp for star UW Huskies QB Michael Penix?

Washington, currently ranked fifth in the nation, is 6-0 for the first time since 2017, the last time the Huskies or the Pac-12 made the CFP, according to Sports Illustrated.