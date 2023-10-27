Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ALL OVER THE MAP

Tell your Seattle stories about a meaningful place

Oct 27, 2023, 7:51 AM | Updated: 8:02 am

Stories in place...

Stories in Place is a new project from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods; personal stories may be submitted online in English, Spanish or other languages. (Courtesy Seattle Department of Neighborhoods)

(Courtesy Seattle Department of Neighborhoods)

Feliks Banel's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL


Reporting live from Seattle's past

Do you have a favorite place in Seattle that’s meaningful to you in some way?

If so, the city’s Department of Neighborhoods wants to hear from you about what they call “local places, past or present, that hold special meaning” as part of the Stories in Place project.

The Department of Neighborhoods is an eclectic part of city government. Staff manage Seattle’s P-Patch community gardens, the city’s historic landmark program and a community matching grant program to fund neighborhood improvement projects.

They also have been focusing lately on storytelling as a way of connecting the human experience of Seattle with physical places and locations. With this goal in mind, they have been collecting stories about Seattle from people for many years, and they routinely publish those stories on their “Front Porch” blog. They published about 90 such stories in 2022, and held a public event last November to celebrate the storytellers.

Stories in Place is a new initiative launched in September, and the deadline to submit stories is Friday, November 10, 2023.

Susie Philipsen from the Department of Neighborhoods told KIRO Newsradio that a “story” for this project can be thought of as something very simple and short. She says you don’t have to be an experienced writer, and you don’t have to worry about creating some kind of complex narrative.

“Folks sometimes get intimidated about writing it down,” Philipsen said earlier this week. “But our experience has been that when we commissioned people, or when we invite folks who don’t see themselves as writers or creators to make something, they make something beautiful that people in the public identify with.”

“And often they tell stories that help other people in the community feel less alone,” Philipsen continued. “So [people] feel more connected when they read things that are in everyday speech.”

You don’t even have to live in Seattle to participate, but the story or the feeling or the thought should relate to some specific place in the city. Philipsen says that could be a park, it could be a neon sign, it could be a particular business or some one-time concert or other special event.

Philipsen shared a few examples of Stories in Place entries that been received so far:

  • The meaning of a street corner where neighbors have gathered for years to share an annual block party.
  • A park where parents were invited by their 7-year old son to go birding, and where they’ve since been birding together as family for 20 years.
  • The Highland Park Improvement Club, because it is represents the past and the present as a way to socialize, provide mutual aid and have fun for the whole neighborhood.

Stories in Place submissions also don’t have to be happy stories – they can be sad or painful memories – because those can be some of the most meaningful stories of all. Stories can also be submitted in any language.

Susie Philipsen describes this an effort “to collect stories that have to do with places, but without a lot of boundaries around what that means” and so organizers have intentionally emphasized how easy it is to take part.

If the person submitting the story gives permission, some stories may eventually be shared on the Front Porch blog. Philipsen says that the submissions themselves will help drive what comes next as far as other uses for the stories, such as informing community gatherings or other special events.

Storytelling has been shown to be a powerful means of sharing human connections and transmitting history and values across communities and between generations, but this timeless human activity isn’t something one typically associates with government. Amongst other city agencies that deal with things like wastewater and law enforcement and building codes, does Stories in Place make the Department of Neighborhoods the most “hipster” of the public agencies in Seattle?

“The Department of Neighborhoods is really interested in talking to and having relationships with the community, so whatever that makes us, we welcome that,” Philipsen said. “And we just want to be in relationship, and we want folks to share with us because then we can share that with the city.”

The deadline to submit Stories in Place is Friday, November 10, 2023. The submission form is simple and easy to use, and it could be a great project for a classroom, senior center, scout group or other community organization anywhere around Puget Sound.

You can hear Feliks every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien, read more from him here, and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks here.

All Over The Map

wartime industry washington...

Feliks Banel

Forgotten film reveals critical wartime role for Washington industry

A seven-minute black and white film, shot nearly a century ago in Chewelah, which is in Eastern Washington, has been tucked away in an archive for nearly 50 years.

2 days ago

Image: A giant cedar found and photographed by T.J. Watt on Flores Island in British Columbia is at...

Feliks Banel

Ancient tree discovered near Vancouver Island

A Canadian nature photographer and forest advocate recently located and documented one of the biggest and oldest trees in the Pacific Northwest.

7 days ago

sumner ryan house...

Feliks Banel

Citizens battle Sumner to save city-owned Ryan House

News of a plan by the City of Sumner to tear down the historic Ryan House in downtown Sumner has raised the ire of some residents there.

9 days ago

Image: Carl Kolchak, played by Darren McGavin, searches for clues among the houseboats on Portage B...

Feliks Banel

‘Frasier’ wasn’t the first influential Seattle TV show

Many are wondering what TV series were on that told the the world about our favorite city before Kelsey Grammer ever sang that "scrambled eggs" song.

14 days ago

almond roca sign...

Feliks Banel

Almond Roca celebrates tasty centennial with new replica neon sign

Almond Roca, that buttery, crunchy, chocolate-covered, almond-dusted and world-famous candy from Tacoma, is celebrating its 100th birthday next week with the debut of a new neon sign.

21 days ago

medal burien buttok...

Feliks Banel

Medal for bravery in Burien depends on finding ‘burned buttock guy’

In November 1955, a young soldier named Gene Casey survived a fiery airliner crash in Burien and rescued another soldier from the burning wreckage.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Tell your Seattle stories about a meaningful place