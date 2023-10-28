Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

With holidays approaching, people are struggling to decide to travel home

Oct 28, 2023, 4:40 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

holidays family...

Family dinner (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Thanksgiving is less than a month away, leaving some travelers with the tumultuous decision whether or not they plan to travel home for the holidays. Because of toxic families, social workers at Mindful Therapy Group stressed that speaking up is crucial and it takes courage.

“Give yourself permission to pass on visiting for the holidays,” social worker Nick Norman said, especially since we’re on the cusp of an election year.

But if you definitely need to travel home, Norman stated that setting up some ground rules is important.

“Say ‘hey, we as a family don’t have a great track record talking about politics, so I’d like to propose we don’t talk about it so we can enjoy our holiday.’ That lays down boundaries so the family knows what to expect,” Norman told KIRO Newsradio.

More on the holidays: This is the time to buy airline tickets for the holidays

If your family doesn’t respect your boundaries, speak up. If they continue to push, leave. Norman said it’s important to have a backup plan and an exit strategy.

Stephanie A. Sarkis, Ph.D., covered this topic last year for a piece in Psychology Today and suggested people give themselves more control by setting a time limit for a visit and making sure a quick escape is possible.

“You need to leave whenever it’s in your best interest to do so,” Sarkis wrote in her piece. “If you are relying on someone else for transportation, it leaves you in an unhealthy or sometimes even dangerous situation. If you are visiting from out of town and a ride-sharing service is inaccessible, consider renting a car during your visit.”

“And if all else fails, know who your allies and backup people are,” Norman said. “Because when things go sideways, you can lean on them for support.”

Sarkis suggested bringing an ally or “buffer.”

“When you bring a friend to a family event, they can act as a ‘buffer’ between you and (a) toxic person …” Sarkis wrote. “Tell your friend that if the toxic person approaches you, distract them so you can walk away. Agree on a nonverbal cue with your friend ahead of the event.”

Another important tip, check in with yourself. If you find that you are feeling anxious, angry or overwhelmed, it’s OK to take a timeout. Sometimes you need a little space.

More from Micki Gamez: Gov. Inslee, some local residents speak out about ads on ferry exteriors

These are some of Norman’s tips for surviving your family during the holidays:

  1. Stay somewhere safe like a hotel or Airbnb so you can leave the festivities when you want.
  2. Tell the family not to talk about politics or religion.
  3. Lay down boundaries before you get there.
  4. Make sure your allies know how you feel about certain topics.
  5. Speak to a licensed therapist to help guide you through these emotions.
  6. Don’t be afraid to just say no and stay home.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki Gamez on X, formerly known as Twitter or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Former Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks af...

Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House

The former vice president dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

8 hours ago

Image: A fisherman was rescued off the coast of Canada's Vancouver Island on Thursday, Oct. 26....

Steve Coogan

Canadian crew recounts spotting, helping missing Wash. fisherman

A Canadian fishing crew couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted a life raft with a man inside it off the coast of Vancouver Island.

8 hours ago

Image: A missile strike behind a minaret in Gaza on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 is seen from Sderot, Is...

Associated Press

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be ‘long and difficult’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea. Casting the war as a fight for his country’s very survival, he warned that […]

10 hours ago

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Renton Police issue an alert following recent armed carjackings

The department reported there had been five carjackings or attempted carjackings in the previous 10 days and they're happening at night.

1 day ago

halloween horror...

Frank Sumrall

Local theaters flooded with horror classics this weekend to celebrate Halloween

As the Halloween season fast approaches, now is the time to delve into 2023's offering of horror and thrillers, both in theaters and on streaming.

1 day ago

ad ferry...

Micki Gamez

Gov. Inslee, some local residents speak out about ads on ferry exteriors

Spokesperson Ian Sterling said the ad is definitely getting noticed and the customer service department has had a lot of feedback from the community.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

With holidays approaching, people are struggling to decide to travel home