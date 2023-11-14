Rantz: Port of Seattle puts tampons in men’s bathrooms, even before women’s

The Port of Seattle is installing tampon dispensers and dispenser trash bins in men’s bathrooms as part of a plan that will soon impact the entire airport. One was even installed in the men’s bathroom before being installed in the women’s bathroom.

Chief Michael Villa, chief of the Port of Seattle Police, emailed staff to clarify why “period product dispensers” were installed in all office bathrooms. He said that he “made some calls and learned that a workgroup explored this issue a couple of years ago.” The chief also said that it is now Port policy to have “all employee-facing restrooms” feature the dispenser and a trash can in every stall. He told employees to expect this policy to be extended to all public-facing restrooms next year.

According to an employee who reached out to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the odd phrasing of the chief’s email, forgoing language like “tampons” or “feminine hygiene product,” was due to woke internal politics. “He wasn’t able to write ‘feminine hygiene’ because feminine isn’t inclusive and hygiene implies it is dirty,” the source explained.

Notably, the tampon dispensers and bins were installed in the male bathroom before the female bathroom on the administration side of the Port of Seattle Police offices. A Port of Seattle spokesperson did not dispute this ironic detail, saying “maintenance crews have been installing the hygiene product dispensers as they’ve been available and regularly scheduled crew shifts have been able to install them.” He noted that as the second batch of dispensers are being installed, complimentary tampons are being placed in communal baskets.

SeaTac Airport is next

A spokesperson for the Port of Seattle confirmed the current plan is to install the devices in men’s bathrooms in the Port of Seattle facilities. The tampons are provided for free.

“It is important to our organization that all individuals have the necessary hygiene products they need while using our public facilities, especially as those facilities are serving such a wide and diverse customer base as the thousands of passengers from around the world. We want to ensure that everyone has the same access to hygiene products they may need at any time at our facilities,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Starting in 2024, SeaTac Airport will also get the farcical bathroom upgrades.

The Port earmarked $200,000 to expand the tampon project to all airport restrooms. The spokesperson notes that the funds come from airport and marine maintenance fees, which are used to cover items like toilet paper and paper towels. Tax levy dollars are not being used.

Men don’t get periods

Commissioner Toshiko Grace Hasegawa was the proponent of the tampons-in-men’s-rooms policy. After initially offering the commissioner for an interview, the offer was rescinded.

Though it seems unnecessary to say, men do not get periods and do not need or use tampons. But the Port of Seattle, along with almost every other Washington government agency or entity, pretends gender is fluid and that transgender men are biological men. It’s part of a concerted effort to advance radical views around gender identity. But the movement is quickly claiming one’s identity is now an indication of biological facts. And it’s little more than a virtue signal. The Port of Seattle really wants you to know that they’re on the “right” side of the gender debate (despite polls that overwhelmingly agree that we shouldn’t pretend there are no differences between men and women).

Those responsible for these moves believe they’re above answering basic questions about their decisions. They think they’re evolved on issues around gender, so we have no right to ask them. Hasegawa seems to be one of the radicals who will use her personal views to dismiss public concern.

Don’t ask questions

These ideologically-driven decisions come with employee and passenger concerns, along with legal implications.

If men can use women’s bathrooms when they don’t present as a woman but identify as one, should no one be concerned that a bathroom policy is possibly being abused? And if there is concern that a bathroom policy is being abused, who inquires on behalf of an employee or passenger who has concerns? Should adult men feel comfortable using a urinal when a pre-pubescent girl walks in, the victim of a parent who pretends she’s a boy before she even understands the concept of gender identity? And why not just make all bathrooms gender-neutral with single stalls if there’s no difference between men and women?

Asking any question around these issues gets you labeled a transphobe. But it’s a strategy used by the Radical Left to silence anyone who opposes their gender ideology, ensuring that their agenda is adopted and legitimized. They’re forcing a societal change around gender and they’re doing what they can to stop an opposition.

