Rantz: School board director snaps in vulgar ‘diatribe’ over trans bathrooms

Edmonds School Board Director Keith Smith snapped during a recent meeting, unloading in a vulgar tirade after hearing about an incident around transgender bathroom access.

Smith said he heard that a community member “decided they were going to set up and be our little bathroom monitors.” The school board director claimed he was told in an email that an adult was monitoring who was going in and out of bathrooms to ensure that students and adults use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological gender. That community member was, Smith claimed, checking people’s IDs.

While Smith used the alleged incident to speak out, he didn’t witness it. In fact, he didn’t provide any evidence that it even occurred and Edmonds Police have no records of any complaints.

‘Who the f*** does that person think they are?’

From the onset of his comments at the October 24 school board meeting, he promised he would go on a “diatribe.” His five-and-a-half-minute rant lived up to his promise.

“I apologize in advance to my board colleagues. And if you have little ears out there, please close them. Who the f*** does that person think they are?” Smith asked. He was attending the meeting remotely. “We have gone now from just letting people come up to the podium and say things that are hurtful, that are offensive. They are discriminatory and derogatory. We have gone from that, now to actually taking action against our students. We have adults who are now actually taking realistic action because of this rhetoric.”

The rhetoric mentioned by Smith is in response to calls from some community members to keep biological boys out of the girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms. Earlier in the meeting, a local activist slammed the board for focusing too much on gender identity extremism, and not enough on educating students.

‘I want that person banned from anything’

Smith went on to speculate that the adult might assault a student or parents for using the wrong bathroom. There’s no indication that any adult took any “action” against any student. Smith did not respond to emails asking to elaborate on what he thinks happened.

The board member said he wants to find out who was monitoring the bathrooms.

“I don’t know who this was. We don’t know who it was. I want to find out,” Smith declared. “I want that person banned from anything. If it’s a parent, sorry, you lost your right to come to any of our school functions because you now are singling out and targeting our students. It is ridiculous.”

‘Sanctity of a craphole’

He then cast doubt on the motives of adults concerned with all-gender bathrooms or allowing biological boys to use girls’ facilities. He said it’s not really about safety, claiming that is just a “dog whistle.”

“What those people who come up and say it’s for safety is, is they’re saying they believe that our students, our elementary schools and middle school students are secret rapists and molesters waiting for their chance,” he said, “That’s what it is. Either that or they’re arguing about the sanctity of a craphole.”

While he downplays concerns over bathroom access, students and parents continue to express concern. During public comment at this meeting, one community activist said the school board is focused too much on being woke, and not enough on education. He accused them of attempting to “brainwash[students], indoctrinate them, drug them, castrate them, mutilate them, and then hide them away from us in one of your state-approved, godless shelters, with your psychopath medical personnel.”

Few details from Smith beyond his heroism

Smith didn’t provide many details about the incident, including which school it occurred, nor provide any proof it happened. The Edmonds Police confirmed, via a spokesperson, that they did not get a complaint over the alleged incident. It could have occurred, of course, without police being called. It’s also possible that the email he received was incorrect or a prank.

Smith did say, however, that one student “was fearful” about what allegedly happened.

“This echoes the experiences of millions of LGBTQ+ youth in this country every day,” Smith claimed to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “For simply being who they are, these children are exposed to violence, threats and are denied their civil rights. I am willing to stand up anywhere that this is occurring and defend those who are harmed. Regardless of any personal characteristic, people, especially children, should be afforded certain rights and treated with decency.”

Smith went on to explain that his comments weren’t meant only for people at the meeting, “but to anyone who casually demeans or harms any LGBTQ+ youth in America.”

