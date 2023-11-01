Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: UW ‘inclusion’ staff sends shockingly anti-Semitic email to students

Oct 31, 2023, 6:00 PM

UW anti-semitic...

Graphic created by The Jason Rantz Show. (Photo courtesy of University of Washington)

(Photo courtesy of University of Washington)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

An office within the Admissions Department at the University of Washington (UW) College of Education sent out a shockingly anti-Semitic email to students in violation of University policy. It sided with Hamas terrorist attacks, calling it a “fight for freedom” and backed the extremist student group that celebrated the slaughter of over two hundred Jewish festival goers.

The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion (OSDI) emailed students on October 25 to call out Israel, accusing Jews of genocide and apartheid. It was not sanctioned by the College of Education and UW officials have taken action against the staff involved.

“We cannot be silent nor take a neutral stance on genocide,” the email stated. “We firmly support the cause of Palestinians and their fight for freedom from the unlawful and oppressive settler colonial apartheid state. Palestine has been grappling with prolonged settler colonialism by Israel, land appropriation, military control, and ethnic displacement for more than 75 years. It’s not merely a ‘conflict,’ but rather an ongoing fight in which Israel plays the key role of oppressors and colonizers, while Palestine stands as the oppressed and colonized.”

The email was authored by office staff Andrea Estolano, Chaltu Hussein, Sahra Ibrahim, Sophia Randall, Christian Love and Matthew Goode.

More from Jason Rantz: UW prof Megan Ybarra praised terrorist attack as ‘justice’

Blatant anti-Semitism

While the letter spends three words denouncing anti-Semitism, it downplays the war crimes against Israel to cast the only Jewish state as the oppressor. It says it “stands in solidarity with the Student United for Palestinian Equality and Resistance (SUPER),” the group that posted flyers to promote an anti-Israel rally that included a symbol of paragliders, a reference to the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered Jews at the musical festival on October 7.

The staff signatories do not seem to realize that justifying Hamas terrorist attacks and blaming Jews for the war — while calling exclusively on sanctions against Israel — is textbook anti-Semitism.

“We stand in solidarity with the cause of a Free Palestine and firmly believe that showing support for ‘Free Palestine’ should not be wrongly associated with anti-Semitism,” they said. “Free Palestine signifies the aspiration to liberate Palestinians from Israeli occupation, to end their confinement in what is often described as the world’s largest open-air prison, to abolish apartheid conditions, and to give the land back to Palestine.”

It’s unclear if the staff understands what “apartheid” actually is. Palestinians represent roughly 20% of Israel’s population and have the exact same rights as Jewish Israelis. Many have served as judges, as mayors, and in the Knesset. In Gaza, Jews do not have the right to exist.

And despite what the staff contends, erasing the state of Israel is, in fact, anti-Semitic. There has never been a Palestinian state, and Jews have both an ancestral connection and legal right to the land.

More from Jason Rantz: UW Seattle activist declares ‘we don’t want Israel to exist’

UW staff offer far-left resources, anti-Semitic definitions

The email ends with links to better understand their terrifying positions and suggestions on how to get more involved in the defense of Hamas. It endorses the Boycott Divest Sanction movement.

The links include websites listing upcoming anti-Israel rallies. One connects to a prewritten statement to send to members of Congress authored by the George Soros-backed, virulently anti-Israel Adalah Justice Project, which rejects the legitimacy of the Jewish state. The email also includes a link to a “Stop Genocide in Gaza” toolkit.

The email also includes a glossary of terms to better frame the demonization of Israel. It defines Zionism, a catch-all term used by anti-Semites so they do not get caught calling out “the Jews,” almost comically. The definition is, “A colonial movement founded in the 1880s, with the goal of creating and maintaining an Israeli majority in Palestinian land, and is the root cause of oppression and violence today.” As the Anti-Defamation League notes, “Zionism is the movement for the self-determination and statehood for the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland, the land of Israel.”

The email also defines occupation as “a state’s temporary and illegitimate control of land.”

More from Jason Rantz: School ‘racial justice specialist’ co-founded anti-Israel group

Scared to be on campus

One Jewish College of Education student, speaking exclusively to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, didn’t hold back how they felt. They asked me to withhold their name and gender for fear of being targeted on campus.

“I’m shocked and hurt. I think that it’s absurd that an office of ‘diversity and inclusion’ turns against students in such a blunt manner,” the student explained. “I am truly afraid and scared going to campus knowing that this is what students and faculty think, and seeing the latest rallies calling for ‘Israel not to exist.'”

Last week, an activist explained to the crowd at an anti-Semitic event that, “We don’t want Israel to exist. We don’t want these Zionist counter-protesters to exist.” Later, at the same event, UW professor Megan Ybarra asked, “Why does our timeline for justice start on October 7?”

“At this hard time for my people, where I was hoping to rely on my community to help and shelter me, I got just the opposite where a UW office is inciting against me,” the student said.

UW administration says staff violated policy

Many other students who received the email were shocked and disgusted, too. It’s unclear if the email exclusively reached College of Education students or if it was more widely distributed.

UW spokesperson Victor Balta said the staff “took it upon themselves to write and distribute an email message on Oct. 25 which does not reflect the values of the College of Education.”

“Very shortly after seeing the email, the Dean and other College of Education staff reported it to UW leadership and the internal auditor, who determined it to be a violation of University policy and potentially the Ethics in Public Service Act regarding the use of University resources,” Balta told The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Will there be punishment?

Balta notes the office is primarily student-run. Still, they had access to the listserv, pushing their own partisan, anti-Semitic viewpoints on the student body, some of whom are Jewish.

“The College of Education has received understandable concerns from students, faculty and staff and is engaging in conversations to assure them that this message was not condoned by the College and that the situation is being addressed,” Balta said.

Staffers Estolano, Hussein, and Ibrahim are all Graduate Student Assistants, while Randall is a newly hired intern. Love is the Associate Director for Graduate Academic and Student Services, and Goode is the Graduate Admission and Outreach Advisor.

It’s unclear if the staff will be terminated for their conduct or if the UW remains comfortable with them representing the Admissions Department at the College of Education.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

pounds trash seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Volunteer group says it has cleared 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle camps

Volunteers throughout Seattle have logged more than 10,000 volunteer hours to achieve this immense trash cleanup among other We Heart Seattle goals.

2 hours ago

megan ybarra...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW prof Megan Ybarra praised terrorist attack as ‘justice’

Associate professor Megan Ybarra spoke at last Wednesday's event demanding UW to sever all ties with Israel, which includes the study abroad program.

8 hours ago

halloween...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Local schools again ban Halloween in concerning trend

There are, of course, more schools and districts placing restrictions on Halloween celebrations. While this isn't new, this trend should concern parents.

23 hours ago

Kirkland Israel rally...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School ‘racial justice specialist’ co-founded anti-Israel group

The Northshore School District's racial and educational justice specialist reportedly co-founded a group that has helped organize pro-Hamas rallies.

2 days ago

UW Israel protest...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW Seattle activist declares ‘we don’t want Israel to exist’

"We don't want Israel to exist. We don't want these Zionist counter-protesters to exist," an unidentified so-called "peacekeeper" said to a crowd.

6 days ago

eviction hearings nightmare tenant...

Max Gross

Gross: Why Seattle ‘nightmare tenant’ can now stay in rental into 2024

Jason Roth, was willing to work with his tenant to set up a payment plan. Later, Roth learned his property was listed on Airbnb.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Rantz: UW ‘inclusion’ staff sends shockingly anti-Semitic email to students