Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

1 dead, 1 detained in domestic violence incident outside Newcastle Library

Oct 30, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

dead detained domestic newscastle...

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Newcastle Library early Monday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard near the Newcastle Library in the 12900 block of Newcastle Way.

More crime news: Deaths in Sequim, Tacoma lead to arrests for murder

When investigators arrived, they determined the shots fired involved part of a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said that the man died at the scene, and the woman was detained.

Police had the block between Coal Creek Parkway and 129th Avenue Southeast closed.

Detectives are at the scene investigating, and Newcastle Way between Coal Creek Parkway and 129th Avenue Southeast remains closed at the time of this report.

Two stabbed in Columbia City, taken to hospital

Detectives are investigating after two people were found with stab wounds in Columbia City Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man and a woman stabbed at 35th Avenue South and South Edmunds Street. When officers arrived they found two victims in their 20s with stab wounds; both were transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said that the victims were walking from a bus stop, and police believe that a suspect approached them from behind and attacked the woman. The man tried to fight off the attacker but was injured as well.

The suspect then fled the scene of the crime. Police are looking for the suspect but have not found them.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Contributing: Sam Campbell

Crime Blotter

Image: Various Western Washington police vehicles on a scene...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

One woman found dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Kent

KENT, Wash. — An hours-long standoff in Kent ended with one woman dead and a man fighting for his life. Police say it began around noon when they were called to a home on South East 116th Place and 272 Place in Kent and found the male victim shot in front of the home with […]

1 day ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Deaths in Sequim, Tacoma lead to arrests for murder

Clallam County deputies have arrested a live-in caregiver in Sequim who is accused of murdering the daughter of the man she was taking care of.

1 day ago

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Renton Police issue an alert following recent armed carjackings

The department reported there had been five carjackings or attempted carjackings in the previous 10 days and they're happening at night.

3 days ago

Federal Way crime scene...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Manhunt continues for Federal Way gunman after Wednesday shooting

Police in Federal Way say a gunman is still on the loose after fatally shooting a man Wednesday night.

4 days ago

A photo of the Bellingham Police Department...

L.B. Gilbert

Bellingham detective charged with misconduct, theft, falsifying accounts

A Bellingham police officer is facing three criminal charges involving possible misconduct, theft and falsifying accounts after an internal investigation.

4 days ago

renton hate crime church...

Lisa Brooks

Police search for armed bank robber fleeing a Wells Fargo in Snohomish

Witnesses described him as white, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slim and wearing all black.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

1 dead, 1 detained in domestic violence incident outside Newcastle Library