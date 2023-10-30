1 dead, 1 detained in domestic violence incident outside Newcastle Library

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Newcastle Library early Monday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard near the Newcastle Library in the 12900 block of Newcastle Way.

More crime news: Deaths in Sequim, Tacoma lead to arrests for murder

When investigators arrived, they determined the shots fired involved part of a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said that the man died at the scene, and the woman was detained.

Police had the block between Coal Creek Parkway and 129th Avenue Southeast closed.

Detectives are at the scene investigating, and Newcastle Way between Coal Creek Parkway and 129th Avenue Southeast remains closed at the time of this report.

Two stabbed in Columbia City, taken to hospital

Detectives are investigating after two people were found with stab wounds in Columbia City Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man and a woman stabbed at 35th Avenue South and South Edmunds Street. When officers arrived they found two victims in their 20s with stab wounds; both were transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said that the victims were walking from a bus stop, and police believe that a suspect approached them from behind and attacked the woman. The man tried to fight off the attacker but was injured as well.

The suspect then fled the scene of the crime. Police are looking for the suspect but have not found them.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Contributing: Sam Campbell