CRIME BLOTTER

Deaths in Sequim, Tacoma lead to arrests for murder

Oct 29, 2023, 10:52 AM

A Tacoma Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Clallam County deputies have arrested a live-in caregiver in Sequim who is accused of murdering the daughter of the man she was taking care of.

According to a news release from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office that can be seen on Facebook, deputies found a woman dead in a yard while doing a welfare check at a home Thursday.

The woman, who was identified as 65-year-old Susan Ferrel of Nevada, had traveled to Sequim after her father died to attend to his estate.

Detectives learned Susan’s father had a live-in caregiver, 44-year-old Aline Jones, who continued to live at Ferrel’s father’s home following his death.

Jones contacted Clallam County Sheriff’s detectives Saturday with details relating to Ferrel’s death. Following an interview with detectives, Jones was arrested and booked into Clallam County Jail for second-degree murder.

At this time, county detectives don’t believe there are any other suspects in Ferrel’s death.

Seattle crime: Shooting leads to daycare damage, 1 serious injury

Man charged in Tacoma after woman’s death on N. Pearl Street

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) announced Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, it made an arrest after a woman died on North Pearl Street Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police officers and medics responded to a report of an unresponsive female, near North Pearl and 39th, about a mile south of Point Defiance Park.

She was still alive, but she had suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers tried giving her life-saving first aid, but she died at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, Tacoma Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team assisted Tacoma officers and detectives in arresting the 30-year-old man and booked him into the Pierce County Jail.

Crime in Western Washington:  Renton Police issue an alert following recent armed carjackings

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

