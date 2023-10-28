Renton Police issue an alert following recent armed carjackings

The Renton Police Department (RPD) issued an alert Thursday following a rash of armed carjackings. It can be seen on the department’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department reported there had been five carjackings or attempted carjackings in the previous 10 days and they’re happening between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The suspects are described as young black men, wearing dark clothing, facemasks and carrying handguns while driving stolen cars.

During one incident, a victim was parking and he noticed what appeared to be a man approaching his vehicle with a handgun. The victim immediately left the area and “the suspect fired multiple rounds (toward) the vehicle, hitting it several times,” the department wrote in its alert statement.

It’s unknown if all of these incidents are related, according to the department.

Police say the perpetrators of these crimes are extremely dangerous and drivers are encouraged to always cooperate.

“You need to trust your gut instinct. If you sense something is off, if you feel that you’re being followed, if you think someone is loitering in a parking area that isn’t typical at midnight or one in the morning, trust your gut instinct and don’t stop,” Renton Police spokesperson Meeghan Black told KIRO Newsradio. “Go to a populated area. If you feel you’re in danger, don’t hesitate to call 911.”

The Renton Police Department offers the following safety tips for drivers:

• Don’t resist a carjacker. Your stuff can be replaced, but your life can’t.

• Keep your phone in your pocket.

• Hide a GPS tracker in your car.

• Keep your car keys separate from home keys.

• If you suspect danger, don’t stop. Also, call 911.

“We understand this is very concerning for people and it is for us. And, I can assure you that our investigative team is working with all the other law enforcement agencies in this area and we are making strides to try and identify and arrest these suspects,” Black said.