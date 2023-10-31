Don’t know who to vote for? We have an excellent resource

Sometimes, voting can be tough. How are you supposed to know who is the best choice for judge or fire commissioner?

The League of Women Voters has come up with a comprehensive guide for next Tuesday’s election.

VOTE411.org provides a nonpartisan look at all the races across the country. Just enter your address and it will provide all the information for the races in your area.

For those who don’t want to give up their address, it’s possible to look up individual races without giving out personal information.

“We encourage voters to check out VOTE411 and take advantage of the comprehensive information it provides. ‘What does the Cemetery District do?’ ‘The Public Hospital District?’ ‘Who can best represent your views on your city council?'” LWVWA President Mary Coltrane said. “Voters can select races of interest and compare candidate responses. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned participant in the electoral process, VOTE411 will help you navigate the Nov. 7th general election with confidence.”

The League of Women Voters of Washington is a nonpartisan political organization. It acts in support of, or in opposition to, selected governmental issues that its members have studied. It does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.

VOTE411.org provides personalized voting information, including the ability to see what’s on your ballot, check your voter registration and find your polling place.

Related news: Seattle City Council considers changes to local election cycle

For example, for those who want information about the Snohomish County Sheriff’s race, a job description comes up first: “The county sheriff has a number of duties relating to: 1. law enforcement and public safety, 2. jails and confinement facilities, and 3. civil functions for the court system.”

From there, you can learn more about candidates Adam Fortney and Susanna Johnson.

Under Adam Fortney, his experience in his words pops up first: “I have been your elected sheriff for the last four years during the most unprecedented time in public safety history. During this time I have led the community, been engaged and led the men and women who do the difficult job of public safety every day.”

The same occurs with Susanna Johnson: “Susanna Johnson has worked for more than 33 years in law enforcement, including as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, K-9 handler and SWAT squad leader before advancing to leadership roles from sergeant to bureau chief of operations. She is currently the deputy chief of police in Bothell.”

VOTE411.org will also provide websites and video information for candidates. In addition, it has a series of questions that both candidates answer that can be read side-by-side.

So, for those who want to learn more about a candidate, VOTE411.org is the place to go. On Election Day, come back to MyNorthwest for comprehensive vote totals and coverage.