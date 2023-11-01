Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Overnight camping ban going into effect in Burien

Nov 1, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:35 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Burien camping ban passed at the end of September has gone into effect, and anyone sleeping or residing on public property could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Ordinance 818 prevents people from sleeping in public places from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night unless local shelters are full. Also, tents can only be set up at night.

Read more here: Burien City Council votes to ban camping by thin 4-3 margin

The ban came after months of debate and escalating tensions in the community, one homeless man noted to KIRO Newsradio.

“‘Go home!’ They’re driving by (saying ‘Go home!’) Go home? What do you mean ‘Go home’? We’re out here because we’ve got no home.”

For a while, at the beginning of the year, there were people camped outside city hall before being forced to move down the street.

The law does have a big limitation though,  specifically the qualification that the area needs to have open shelter space in order to charge someone for camping. And the city doesn’t have enough shelter space.

“The need far exceeds the available resources,” the city said in an online statement to KIRO 7.

City council members like Cydney Moore pushed against this ban for months, saying the shelters just don’t have the space.

Moore is now acting in a personal capacity as the president of a nonprofit that is looking to find housing solutions for those who are unhoused in Burien.

They’re setting up a temporary solution for unhoused people called Sunnydale Village on the nearby church Oasis Home’s property with space for 30 tents.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Teachers kick off strike in Portland, Oregon, over class sizes, pay and resources

Teachers in Portland, Oregon, walked off the job on Wednesday for the first day of a strike that will shutter schools for some 45,000 students in Oregon's largest city.

41 minutes ago

Synthetic fraud a fast-growing area for scams. (KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

‘Synthetic fraud’ a different spin on identity theft

It’s one of the more sinister financial crimes. It’s called synthetic fraud and puts a different spin on identity theft.

54 minutes ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster

The wife of a pilot who tried to cut the engines of a flight said she knew her husband was struggling with depression but that she was in a state of shock

1 hour ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

‘I wasn’t there to protect him’: Video shows North Thurston bus driver appear to hit student

A local mother is demanding answers after she said a North Thurston Public Schools bus driver hit her six-year-old son on a bus. KIRO 7 spoke with Ashley Wilson on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

‘It’s ferry Tetris’: Washington ferry issues leave passengers stranded overnight

Washington’s fleet of ferries has mounting problems and officials told us there’s no end in sight as to when these problems will be solved.

4 hours ago

The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on Wednesday, S...

Associated Press

Google CEO defends paying Apple and others to make Google the default search engine on devices

Testifying in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Overnight camping ban going into effect in Burien