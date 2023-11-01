Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Kaczaraba: It took an election for me to figure out I don’t live in Edmonds

Nov 1, 2023, 1:07 PM

Ballot counts...

Elections are less than a week away. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Elections are a big deal in my house.

I’ve always been interested in politics. I was a political science major in college and the executive producer of Inside Politics on CNN.

More on local elections: Don’t know who to vote for? We have an excellent resource 

I sat down with my wife Tuesday night to fill out our election ballots. We had our voter pamphlets and our newspapers and also looked up the League of Women’s Voters Guide on the net.

I was excited to get to vote on Edmonds mayor because I had been seeing signs all over the neighborhood.

But it was not to be. No mayoral race on the ballot.

I thought, “Could this have been a misprint?” Immediately my journalist brain thought this could be a good story for MyNorthwest.

So I went to the Snohomish County Elections Board and emailed them about what gives and gave them my address.

They responded quickly with this note:

Thank you for contacting the Elections Division.  Your address is outside of the city limits.  To be eligible to vote on city candidates including the Mayor, you must live within the city limits. We have a map on our website that will show you the boundaries, here is the link: Snohomish County Elections District Finder (arcgis.com)

So apparently I live in a neighborhood called Esperance that is surrounded by Edmonds on all four sides. I knew I lived in the Esperance neighborhood, but I didn’t know that neighborhood wasn’t part of Edmonds.

More Kaczaraba: MLB All-Star Game a picture-perfect day for Seattle

This isn’t unprecedented in Washington.

According to the internet: “Esperance is a census-designated place (CDP) in Snohomish County, Washington, United States. Esperance is an enclave of the city of Edmonds, Washington.”

Wikipedia added:

Five times in the last 50 years, the City of Edmonds has looked at annexing Esperance into the city. In each case, voters in the enclave have rejected the annexation. Issues for annexation include a desire for a contiguous City of Edmonds, continuity of services and a belief that services will be easier to provide. Arguments against annexation include desire to remain part of unincorporated area of Snohomish County, an expectation that taxes may rise with annexation, and the desire to take part in activities that are possible in the county that would not be permitted under city regulations. The latter includes less regulation for building certain structures and the ability to keep animals.

Who knew? The next thing I’ll try to figure out is why I have an Edmonds mailing address. Stay tuned.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

cinerama date movie reopening...

L.B. Gilbert

Cinerama sets date and movie for grand reopening

The beloved movie theater, now renamed to SIFF Cinema Downtown, will reopen on Dec. 14 with a showing of the new film "Wonka."

5 hours ago

seattle chef Rautureau...

Frank Sumrall

‘Chef in the hat,’ KIRO Newsradio host Thierry Rautureau dies at 64

Rautureau was the co-host of "Hot Stove Society" with fellow James Beard-winning chef Tom Douglas on KIRO 97.3 FM for nearly 20 years.

20 hours ago

Image: A customer shops for Halloween candy at a Walmart in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo...

Steve Coogan

Washington’s favorite candy treats include Tootsie Pops and taffy

The winner in the state of Washington was Tootsie Pops. Just three U.S. states place the filled lollipops in their top spots.

2 days ago

Image: A vampire couple enjoy a drink and a burger at the Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm on Oct. 5...

Steve Coogan

Seattle, Portland rank high on list of top US cities for vampires

The team at LawnLove has released a report listing the best places in the U.S. for vampires, or other beings who are in need of blood.

3 days ago

Heart concert...

Bill Kaczaraba

Heart to reunite for New Year’s Eve concert in Seattle

The rock group Heart, led by the famed Wilson sisters, will reunite for the band's first concert in four years on the last day of 2022.

8 days ago

seattle jollibee molly moons...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle gaining first Jollibee location; Molly Moon’s set to expand

Set to be positioned in Seattle's Rainier Valley, Jollibee restaurant specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Kaczaraba: It took an election for me to figure out I don’t live in Edmonds