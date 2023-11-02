Seattle among final stops for Green Day’s global 2024 tour

As part of “The Saviors Tour” in 2024, Green Day announced that Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will be the penultimate stop on their global tour.

Green Day is embarking on a global stadium tour next year that includes 27 performances across North America to showcase and perform the group’s new album, “Saviors,” which is set to be released on Jan. 19, 2024.

More upcoming local concerts: Heart to reunite for New Year’s Eve concert in Seattle

Accompanying Green Day for the North American leg of the tour are The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with ‘Saviors,’ a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash,” Green Day said in a prepared statement announcing the tour. “We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The U.S. leg of the tour starts Aug. 5, 2024 in New York before spending the next two months traveling westward. Green Day will perform at T-Mobile Park on Sep. 23 before finishing the tour on Sep. 28 in San Diego.

“Saviors” is the group’s latest album and their first since 2020 when they released “Father of All…” Tangentially, the band released a music video for the new LP’s second single, “Look Ma, No Brains!”

General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. on Green Day’s website. Citi cardmembers have early access to tickets, beginning Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.

More from Seattle concerts: Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s 1-month-old Lumen Field crowd record

Green Day’s 2024 tour coincides with the band’s 30th anniversary of the album “Dookie” — the group’s breakthrough — and the 20th anniversary of their defining album, “American Idiot.”