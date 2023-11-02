Wind causes power outages across Puget Sound

Windy conditions caused power outages Thursday afternoon across the Puget Sound region, with nearly 20,000 customers without power in King and Snohomish counties at one point in the day.

As of 4:13 p.m., South Seattle was being hit the hardest with about 10,000 homes and businesses without power. Many neighborhoods are not expected to have electricity again until late afternoon or early evening.

Northgate Mall appeared to have power, but nearly 5,000 customers to the east were blacked out.

There was a big outage in the Echo Lake area, and also some spots in Edmonds and Lynnwood in south Snohomish County.

Wind also forced the Woodland Park Zoo to close early.

Click below for updated power outage updates from Seattle City Light, Puget Sound Energy, and Snohomish PUD.

