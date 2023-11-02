Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Wind causes power outages across Puget Sound

Nov 2, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Power crews performing repairs. (Seattle Power)...

Power crews performing repairs. (Seattle Power)

(Seattle Power)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


Your best source for local news

Windy conditions caused power outages Thursday afternoon across the Puget Sound region, with nearly 20,000 customers without power in King and Snohomish counties at one point in the day.

As of 4:13 p.m., South Seattle was being hit the hardest with about 10,000 homes and businesses without power. Many neighborhoods are not expected to have electricity again until late afternoon or early evening.

Northgate Mall appeared to have power, but nearly 5,000 customers to the east were blacked out.

There was a big outage in the Echo Lake area, and also some spots in Edmonds and Lynnwood in south Snohomish County.

Other big news: Barge runs into Seattle waterfront before water taxi pushes it away

Wind also forced the Woodland Park Zoo to close early.

Click below for updated power outage updates from Seattle City Light, Puget Sound Energy, and Snohomish PUD.

Seattle City Light Updates

Puget Sound Energy Updates

Snohomish PUD

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or for the latest, listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo courtesy of Mike Lewis)...

Frank Sumrall

Barge runs into Seattle waterfront before water taxi pushes it away

The barge allegedly struck the Seattle Aquarium pier before a water taxi pushed it away from the waterfront.

2 hours ago

grizzly bear reintroduced...

Bill Kaczaraba

US congressman urges feds to reconsider grizzly bear proposal

A U.S. Representative from Washington does not want grizzly bears to be reintroduced into the North Cascades.

2 hours ago

snow plow...

Frank Sumrall

Clearapathra, Sir Plows-A-Lot among finalists for Lynnwood snow plow naming contest

Some current snow plow names from previous contest winners include Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Betty Whiteout.

3 hours ago

domestic violence felony...

L.B. Gilbert

New ‘first-in-the-nation’ policy limits Seattle police from knowingly lying

The city is instituting a new policy limiting the Seattle Police Department's ability to use ruses in their work, citing recent instances where the public's trust was undermined

4 hours ago

shooting beach...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gunshot detection technology being debated again in Seattle

Seattle officials are once again debating whether to install gunshot detection technology in the city, which is designed to alert police to gunfire.

4 hours ago

overturned Washington drug cases...

Associated Press

Mother, son charged with kidnapping after police say they took a teenager to Oregon for an abortion

An Idaho woman and her son have been charged with kidnapping after prosecutors say they took the son's minor girlfriend out of state to get an abortion.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Wind causes power outages across Puget Sound