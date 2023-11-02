Barge runs into Seattle waterfront before water taxi pushes it away

A barge hit a barrier on the Seattle waterfront Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

The barge hit a barrier near the Seattle Aquarium before a water taxi pushed it away from the waterfront. The barge did not make contact with the Seattle Aquarium pier.

Barge broke free and fast ferry just pushed it away from the waterfront. Looks like it ran into the Seattle Aquarium pier. @KING5Seattle @komonews @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/yGxiRPq2WD — KJ (@TrueNWGirl29) November 2, 2023

“Barge cut loose and it hit the Marina broadside,” Mike Lewis told KIRO Newsradio at the scene. “I think it appears to be secured. It’s a sizable barge with probably, I don’t know, 50 or 60 containers on it at a minimum, probably more than that.”

No injuries were reported. The barge was later seen to be taken away by tugboats.

Witnesses believe today’s high winds blew the barge toward the waterfront. WillyWeather reported winds got as high as 20.8 mph in Seattle.

#BREAKING #USCG notified at 1:25 p.m. of a barge that drifted from Terminal 18 towards Pier 66 in Elliot Bay. 3 tug boats obtained control of the barge. It was placed in tow and is being transported to Terminal 115. No reported injuries or pollution. Damage to Pier 66 reported. pic.twitter.com/qhA8bR26pU — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 2, 2023

“We saw this barge coming in and it just kept coming closer and closer notice it just smashed into the dock,” Jack Miller, an eyewitness, told KIRO Newsradio.

SFD has yet to comment on the damage to the dock used to capture the barge.

This is a developing story, check back for updates