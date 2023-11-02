Close
Barge runs into Seattle waterfront before water taxi pushes it away

Nov 2, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

(Photo courtesy of Mike Lewis)

(Photo courtesy of Mike Lewis)

(Photo courtesy of Mike Lewis)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A barge hit a barrier on the Seattle waterfront Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

The barge hit a barrier near the Seattle Aquarium before a water taxi pushed it away from the waterfront. The barge did not make contact with the Seattle Aquarium pier.

More on WA ferries: Washington ferry issues leave passengers stranded overnight

“Barge cut loose and it hit the Marina broadside,” Mike Lewis told KIRO Newsradio at the scene. “I think it appears to be secured. It’s a sizable barge with probably, I don’t know, 50 or 60 containers on it at a minimum, probably more than that.”

No injuries were reported. The barge was later seen to be taken away by tugboats.

Witnesses believe today’s high winds blew the barge toward the waterfront. WillyWeather reported winds got as high as 20.8 mph in Seattle.

More on Seattle's high winds: Wind causing power outages across Puget Sound

“We saw this barge coming in and it just kept coming closer and closer notice it just smashed into the dock,” Jack Miller, an eyewitness, told KIRO Newsradio.

SFD has yet to comment on the damage to the dock used to capture the barge.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

