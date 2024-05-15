SR 520 tolls to go up, but how much? We’ll find out later today

The State Route (SR) 520 tolls will be going up in August but just how much isn’t known yet. The Washington State Transportation Commission will vote on a proposal later on Wednesday. To view the proposal presentation, go here.

According to officials, the tolls aren’t generating enough money to meet the financial obligations of the bonding for the floating bridge construction. Therefore, rates could go up 10%.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website stated that tolling on the 520 Bridge helps “manage congestion and is expected to raise $1.2 billion to help pay for the construction, safety and maintenance of the new bridge.”

Along with rate increases, new tolls are being considered for new sections of SR 167 and SR 509, under what’s called the Puget Sound Gateway Program.

WSDOT’s website explained the Puget Sound Gateway Program as the combination of the SR 509 Completion Project in King County and the SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County.

The new sections of SR 167 and SR 509 have yet to open but the tolls being considered for the SR 167 expansion, connecting Puyallup and Tacoma, are between $1 and $3. Tolls on the new SR 509 section, which will connect Interstate 5 directly to the Seattle Tacoma-International Airport, could run between $1.20 and $2.40.

However, these are just the first estimates for the expansion roads, which aren’t expected to be completed until 2028 or 2029.

To easily pay a toll, Washingtonians can set up a GoodToGo account.

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

