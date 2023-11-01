Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘It’s ferry Tetris’: Washington ferry issues leave passengers stranded overnight

Nov 1, 2023, 6:44 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGET CHAVEZ, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Washington’s fleet of ferries has mounting problems and officials told us there’s no end in sight as to when these problems will be solved. Right now only 14 of the state’s 21 ferries are up and running. That means seven of them are currently out of service.

The most recent ferry to be taken off its route is the Chimicum. It was docked over the weekend after a rod got caught in one of its engines. Ian Sterling from Washington State Ferries said they moved the Issaquah from the Edmonds Kingston crossing to the Seattle Bremerton crossing to make up for the loss.

“It’s ferry Tetris right and there’s no good solutions but you can leave Bremerton with zero boats, zero service and that’s not going to make people very happy and it’s not fair to that route,” Sterling said.

The Edmonds Kingston crossing is now down to just one boat when it usually operates two. Sterling also said there is a possibility the fleet could be down another boat come December, but they’re doing everything they can to keep routes open and running. He said the true remedy would be getting more boats, but that’s still another two to three years down the road.

On top of that, there are staffing issues. Malachi Belluscio lives on Vashon Island and told us he tried to get the last ferry out of Fauntleroy Monday night but learned when he got there it had been canceled.

“To not have a way home is really an awful feeling,” he said. “Especially when it was like wicked cold last night and we don’t have blankets in the car.”

Belluscio said he and his coworker had to car camp until the next morning when they could catch one of the early morning ferries. He said ferry workers told him the cancellation was due to staffing and suggested they camp until the next morning.

“It seems a little crazy that you know they can’t figure it out and whatever they’re doing it isn’t a good solution,” Belluscio said.

Sterling confirmed that it was a staffing issue.

“Crewing continues to be a concern for us. We just don’t have the people we need to run the boats,” Sterling said.

MyNorthwest News

seattle chef Rautureau...

Frank Sumrall

‘Chef in the hat,’ KIRO Newsradio host Thierry Rautureau dies at 64

Rautureau was the co-host of "Hot Stove Society" with fellow James Beard-winning chef Tom Douglas on KIRO 97.3 FM for nearly 20 years.

13 hours ago

West Seattle...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

‘It’s eye-opening’: West Seattle shootout leaves neighborhood shaken

A wild, rolling, car-to-car shootout in West Seattle left one man seriously injured and a neighborhood in fear.

16 hours ago

nursing tackled settles...

L.B. Gilbert

Nursing assistant tackled by Snohomish County officer, settles lawsuit for $75K

A healthcare worker tackled by a Snohomish County deputy for jaywalking has settled a lawsuit against the county for the violent take-down in March 2020.

16 hours ago

peta uw monkey...

Frank Sumrall

PETA complaint over monkey’s death prompts state probe into UW

PETA claimed the eight-year-old monkey died due to a "botched procedure." In captivity, rhesus macaques live approximately 25 years in captivity.

18 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Teens arrested in Federal Way purse-snatching robberies that targeted the elderly

Federal Way Police officers on Saturday arrested two teens suspected of fleeing in a stolen car believed to be connected to a string of purse snatchings

18 hours ago

pacific standard time...

Ted Buehner

Turn back your clocks again for end of daylight saving time

Yes, it is time for us to change from Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) to Pacific Standard Time (PST), effective at 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

‘It’s ferry Tetris’: Washington ferry issues leave passengers stranded overnight