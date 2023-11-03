Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle for the sunnier confines of Miami

Nov 3, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Jeff Bezos...

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez will be moving full-time to Miami. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video )

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video )

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is packing his bags and moving out of Seattle after 30 years.

He and his long-time girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are moving to Miami after he spent nearly three decades in Seattle.

Related news: Bezos, Sanchez to donate $100 million to Maui for restoration efforts

According to an Instagram post, Bezos, 59, said he wants to be close to his parents who recently moved back to Miami. He went to high school there.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

 

Bezos said he and Sanchez love Miami and have purchased two mansions there.

Background on mansions: Jeff Bezos buys home in Miami’s ‘billionaire bunker’

He also says the move makes sense because of Blue Origin’s operations in Cape Canaveral. NASA recently granted a $3.4 billion contract to the rocket company to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029.

Earlier this summer, Bezos purchased a home in Indian Creek Village. The exclusive area in Miami is known as “Billionaire Bunker” where he will be neighbors with celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos paid $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres, Fortune Magazine and Bloomberg reported.

The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. He has said that he wants to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime.

Bezos had been criticized in the past for not signing the Giving Pledge, the campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.

His ex-wife McKenzie Scott signed that pledge in 2019 and has since emerged as a formidable force in the world of philanthropy, showering charities throughout the country with unexpected – and often secretive – contributions. In the past three years, she’s given more than $12 billion to historically Black colleges and universities, women’s rights group and other nonprofits.

Contributing: The Associated Press

MyNorthwest News

Many cemeteries are in need of preservation or repair. (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via ...

Bill Kaczaraba

City of Lakewood snags historical cemetery for $1

One of the oldest cemeteries in Pierce County could soon be the domain of the city of Lakewood, according to The News Tribune.

28 minutes ago

amazon union illegal...

Associated Press

Amazon used an algorithm to essentially raise prices on other sites, the FTC says

Amazon used a secret algorithm to essentially help raise prices on other online sites and also “destroyed” internal communications as the Federal Trade Commission undertook an antitrust investigation against it, according to newly unredacted portions of the agency’s lawsuit.

4 hours ago

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa...

Lisa Brooks

Former guard indicted for bribery, smuggling drugs into King County Jail

A former corrections officer at the King County Jail has been accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

5 hours ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight

Three passengers sued Alaska Airlines on Thursday, saying they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which an off-duty pilot is accused of trying to shut down the engines of a plane while catching a ride in the cockpit from Washington state to San Francisco.

5 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Police arrest 17-year-old student for bringing gun to Puyallup High School

Students at Puyallup High School are heading back to campus after a 17-year-old brought a gun to school on Thursday.

6 hours ago

Power crews performing repairs. (Seattle Power)...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Wind causes power outages across Puget Sound

Windy conditions caused power outages Thursday afternoon across the Puget Sound region, with nearly 20,000 customers without power.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle for the sunnier confines of Miami