Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle for the sunnier confines of Miami

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is packing his bags and moving out of Seattle after 30 years.

He and his long-time girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are moving to Miami after he spent nearly three decades in Seattle.

According to an Instagram post, Bezos, 59, said he wants to be close to his parents who recently moved back to Miami. He went to high school there.

Bezos said he and Sanchez love Miami and have purchased two mansions there.

He also says the move makes sense because of Blue Origin’s operations in Cape Canaveral. NASA recently granted a $3.4 billion contract to the rocket company to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029.

Earlier this summer, Bezos purchased a home in Indian Creek Village. The exclusive area in Miami is known as “Billionaire Bunker” where he will be neighbors with celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos paid $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres, Fortune Magazine and Bloomberg reported.

The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. He has said that he wants to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime.

Bezos had been criticized in the past for not signing the Giving Pledge, the campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.

His ex-wife McKenzie Scott signed that pledge in 2019 and has since emerged as a formidable force in the world of philanthropy, showering charities throughout the country with unexpected – and often secretive – contributions. In the past three years, she’s given more than $12 billion to historically Black colleges and universities, women’s rights group and other nonprofits.

