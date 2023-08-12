Bezos, Sanchez to donate $100 million to Maui for restoration efforts

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez announced online Friday they will donate $100 million to help restore the Hawaiian island of Maui as deadly wildfires have devastated the island.

Sanchez wrote in an Instagram post Friday that the pair are “heartbroken” by the recent events in the state and are creating a fund to “help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

Where to donate: How to help the victims of the Maui wildfire

Bezos owns an estate on La Perouse Bay at the southern tip of Maui. His net worth is approximately $163 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a public health emergency for the entire state of Hawaii “to address the health impacts of the wildfires.” President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster, allowing federal funds to be used to assist in the state’s recovery efforts.

More on Maui fires: Washington residents, visitors change course as fire decimates parts of Maui

Officials have confirmed 67 deaths in Maui, but the death toll is expected to increase further. The fire is the deadliest since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people in Paradise.

The wildfires have cost at least $1.3 billion in damage to at least 3,088 residences.

Bezos previously told CNN last year he plans to give away the majority of his net worth during his lifetime, with an emphasis on fighting climate change and supporting efforts that help heal social and political divisions.

Seattle grieves for and gives to Maui: Hawaii General Store steps up to help

The donation was announced a day after reports surfaced he is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker,” where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The 59-year-old billionaire is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres, Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported. The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.

Contributing: The Associated Press