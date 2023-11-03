Close
City of Lakewood snags historical cemetery for $1

Nov 3, 2023, 11:38 AM

Many cemeteries are in need of preservation or repair. (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Many cemeteries are in need of preservation or repair. (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One of the oldest graveyards in Pierce County could soon be the domain of the city of Lakewood.

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously Oct. 31 to approve the land transfer of Old Settlers’ Cemetery (OSC) to Lakewood in exchange for $1. Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier has 10 days to approve the sale or veto it.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, transitioning ownership to the city of Lakewood would make it easier to maintain and preserve the site, which is within Lakewood city limits.

Pierce County Councilmember Jani Hitchen said the move “actually saves us some money.” She explained, “It’s a benefit to Pierce County and then a benefit to Lakewood.”

Other Pierce County news: Sheriffs seek public’s help to identify woman’s remains

OSC was established around 1855 and is at the corner of Washington Boulevard and 83rd Avenue Southwest. It has about 250 graves.

Part of the cemetery was paved over during the last century, and more graves might have been lost to time, according to the Lakewood Historical Society.

County documents read the cemetery is no longer in regular use, and the most recent burial dates to the early 2000s.

The City of Lakewood expressed interest in taking over ownership of OSC after hearing preservation work had been a challenge for limited Pierce County staff.

Some of those buried in this plot arrived in Pierce County through the Naches Pass Trail and include the names of McAllister, Bonney, Murray and Benston. The oldest grave is commemorated with a granite obelisk titled, “The Pioneer At Rest.”

City of Lakewood snags historical cemetery for $1