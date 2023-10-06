Pierce County Sheriffs seek public’s help to identify woman’s remains

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman who was found in a yard waste bin near Lake Tapps.

The law enforcement agency reported on its Facebook page that on Aug. 28, 2019, an excavator operator discovered human remains on a property near the lake after clearing debris and garbage on the property. He noticed a blue yard waste bin that was screwed shut. He opened the bin and dumped the contents, noticing a blanket — in the shape of a person — with duct tape wrapped around it. He soon discovered bones mixed in with other debris.

He immediately called 911 and the agency initiated an investigation.

Detectives have been unable to identify the remains found on the property. A forensic anthropologist concluded the remains belong to a woman between 24 and 44 years old. She is between 5’1″ to 5’7″ tall. The victim also is believed to have a set of dentures, which is rare for someone in her age range.

Detectives believe this death was a homicide, and while DNA evidence is analyzed, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to try and identify the woman through her recovered jewelry — which could be family heirlooms.

If you recognize these rings or know the woman, officials ask that you submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.