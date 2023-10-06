Close
LOCAL NEWS

Pierce County Sheriffs seek public’s help to identify woman’s remains

Oct 6, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

pierce county woman's remains...

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman who was found in a yard waste bin near Lake Tapps.

The law enforcement agency reported on its Facebook page that on Aug. 28, 2019, an excavator operator discovered human remains on a property near the lake after clearing debris and garbage on the property. He noticed a blue yard waste bin that was screwed shut. He opened the bin and dumped the contents, noticing a blanket — in the shape of a person — with duct tape wrapped around it. He soon discovered bones mixed in with other debris.

More on crime: ‘Wet fugitive’ hides in storm drain, engages officers in ‘felony cardio’ before arrest

He immediately called 911 and the agency initiated an investigation.

Detectives have been unable to identify the remains found on the property. A forensic anthropologist concluded the remains belong to a woman between 24 and 44 years old. She is between 5’1″ to 5’7″ tall. The victim also is believed to have a set of dentures, which is rare for someone in her age range.

Detectives believe this death was a homicide, and while DNA evidence is analyzed, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to try and identify the woman through her recovered jewelry — which could be family heirlooms.

More on past crimes: Washington creates unit for missing Indigenous people cold cases

If you recognize these rings or know the woman, officials ask that you submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

