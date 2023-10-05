Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘Wet fugitive’ hides in storm drain, engages officers in ‘felony cardio’ before arrest

Oct 5, 2023, 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:32 am

(Photo from Tukwila Police Department)...

(Photo from Tukwila Police Department)

(Photo from Tukwila Police Department)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS, KIRO 7 NEWS


 A fugitive tried to hide in a storm drain before he was arrested by officers, reported the Tukwila Police Department on Wednesday.

“Not quite as dramatic as ‘The Fugitive’ aka Harrison Ford jumping out of a storm drain into a dam from on high. But ‘A’ for effort nonetheless and an ‘F’ for wasting our time and resources while it was fairly busy out there,” wrote the TPD on Facebook.

Officers were sent to a property in the area of 40th and 150th after a car went through a fence and got stuck.

Officers arrived and found the car and a man who had multiple felony warrants. The man then “took it upon himself to engage the Tukwila PD Track Team in a bout of felony cardio.”

The man then hid in a nearby storm drain for almost an hour before giving up and was taken into custody. The TPD said he was booked into jail on the felony warrants.

The TPD also said the same property has had incidents in the past.

Last week, said the TPD, a person in a stolen car fled the property and almost hit a deputy chief in the process. Four stolen cars were then found at the property.

Another time, a person accused of auto theft allegedly pulled out a screwdriver on an officer and implied he had a gun. TPD said that person is suspected to be part of an organized retail theft crew. The crew is accused of stealing over $50,000 in merchandise.

Officers are currently investigating.

