Protesters block Port of Tacoma trying to delay military vessel headed to Israel

Right now, pro-Palestinian protesters are at the Port of Tacoma, attempting to block what they believe is a boat loaded with weapons and military equipment heading to the Middle East.

About 500 protesters gathered at the port are saying that weapons headed to Israel were being shipped directly from the Port of Tacoma.

“Confidential sources say that the vessel will be loaded with weapons and military equipment in Tacoma, with a final destination in Israel,” a news release from the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) said.

Some signs displayed at the protest read “No aid for Israel” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and waiving Palestinian flags.

The boat, protesters believe, was at California’s Port of Oakland on Friday, where a similar protest blocking a ship for hours.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has passed 10,000, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Monday. About 1,400 Israelis have died since Hamas attacked a music festival Oct. 7.

Troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon, Israeli media reported, and Palestinian militants who have had years to prepare are likely to fight street by street, launching ambushes from a vast network of tunnels.

The group of protesters in Tacoma is calling on Congress and President Biden to orchestrate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Contributing: Associated Press