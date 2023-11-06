Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Like measuring the rain, hail, and snow? Report volunteers needed

Nov 6, 2023, 9:42 AM | Updated: 9:46 am

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Calling all weather nerds! More volunteers are needed to measure rain, hail and snow precipitation from their backyard.

A program called CoCoRaHS, or Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, is where volunteers work together to measure precipitation across the nation. The program started in 1999 in Colorado and has spread to all 50 states, Canada, and a number of U.S. territories, and today has over 20,000 volunteers reporting daily precipitation.

November is usually the wettest month of the year, and winter is just around the corner. Fall is also the second primary time of year for thunderstorms, as witnessed this weekend on Saturday. Spring is the number one time of year for thunderstorms producing hail. More volunteers are needed to measure these three kinds of precipitation to add finer detail across the region.

More from Ted Buehner: November is the wettest month of them all in western Washington

Precipitation amounts vary widely across Western Washington thanks to the complex topography, including the Olympic Mountains and its rain shadow, the Puget Sound, the Cascades, and even phenomena like the Puget Sound Convergence Zone.

As is often said, the devil is in the details, and more CoCoRaHS volunteers offering backyard measurements of rain, snow and hail reveal those details. For instance, when rain falls instead of snow, the amounts from one location to another are often vastly and visibly different.

Becoming involved as a CoCoRaHS volunteer is simple. Visit cocorahs.org for all the details. Registration takes only a few minutes online. Several options to obtain a 4-inch rain gauge are offered for less than $50, including shipping.

The cocorahs.org website also offers easy training, including where to site your rain gauge, how to properly measure snow and hail, how to report your daily precipitation and more. And if you are out of town for a period of time, there are multi-day reports as well.

Even more from Ted: Historic 1962 wind storm was the strongest in US history; another could occur

A number of organizations use CoCoRaHS reports. These groups include the National Weather Service, your county or city emergency management office, public works and transportation responders like snow plow operators, area TV weather anchors, the University of Washington, the Washington State Climatologist, engineers, insurance groups, and many more. CoCoRaHS information is of great interest on a daily, monthly, and year-round basis.

Precipitation reports are shared locally and nationwide on the cocorahs.org website. Relatives and friends can compare precipitation measurements. CoCoRaHS is also a great school project.

CoCoRaHS is a fine way to contribute to your community. Perhaps you will become cuckoo for CoCoRaHS – because every drop counts.

Ted Buehner is the meteorologist for KIRO Newsradio.

