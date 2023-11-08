Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For up-to-date election results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back regularly as votes continue to be counted.

Seattle City Council

There’s a lot of interest in the Seattle City Council’s Primary Election results, where four of the seven districts have no incumbents in the race.

The council members trying to keep their seats this year are Tammy Morales (District 2), Dan Strauss (District 6) and Andrew Lewis (District 7).

Councilmembers Kshama Sawant (District 3), Alex Pedersen (District 4), Debora Juarez (District 5) and Lisa Herbold (District 1) are all not seeking reelection.

District 1

In District 1, the election is between Maren Costa and Rob Saka. Costa won the primary election in August with 30% of the vote, with Saka close behind with 25% of the vote.

Currently, Rob Saka in the lead with 58.7% of the vote and Maren Costa with 40.8%.

District 2

The District 2 election is between incumbent Tammy Morales and Tanya Woo. In the primary, Morales won with 49% of the vote, with Woo close behind with 45% of the vote.

Woo now has the lead with 54.2% of the vote while incumbent Morales has 45.3%.

District 3

After a crowded primary, the District 3 election is between Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson. With nine candidates in the running, Hollingsworth took the lead with 39% of the vote with Hudson at 31%.

The vote count shows Joy Hollingsworth in the lead with 58.3% of the vote and Alex Hudson with 41.4%.

District 4

In District 4, Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera are going head to head. In the primary, Davis won with a health 42% of the vote, with his competitor Rivera trailing at 33% of the vote.

Currently, Rivera is ahead with 55.3% of the vote while Ron Davis has 44.2%.

District 5

The District 5 candidates are Cathy Moore and Christiana ObeySumner. In another crowed primary, Moore got 32% of the vote and ObeySumner got 22%.

Moore is pulling away, garnering 70.1% of the vote. ObeySumner has 29.5%.

District 6

The District 6 election is between Dan Strauss and Pete Hanning. In the primary, incumbent Strauss got 51% of the vote and challenger Hanning got 30%.

Despite the primary’s results, Hanning has grabbed 50.8% of the vote while incumbent Strauss has 48.7% of the vote.

District 7

The most contentious of the Seattle City Council elections is in District 7, where incumbent Andrew Lewis is staring down challenger and Bob Kettle. In the primary, Lewis got a strong 42% of the vote, while Kettle got 32%.

Currently, the standing is Kettle in the lead with 55.8% of the vote and Lewis with 43.8%.

Snohomish County Executive

Incumbent Dave Somers held a substantial lead in the primary for his re-election as Snohomish County Executive. Somers, a Democrat, lead the field with more than 52% of the votes. The top challenger who made it through the primary was Bob Hagglund, who chairs the Snohomish County Republican Party, with 37% of the vote.

Currently, Somers has a lead of more than 20% as he logged 61.4% of the vote compared to Hagglund’s 38.5%.

Snohomish County Sheriff

The showdown for Snohomish County Sheriff has incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney trailing challenger Susanna Johnson 52.3% to 47.6%. Johnson has 56,675 votes as of this reporting, while Fortney has 51,680.

Edmonds Mayor

Incumbent Mike Nelson seeks to serve his second term as Edmonds’ mayor. Nelson previously served on the Edmonds City Council from 2015-2019.

The race is tight between Nelson and opponent Mike Rosen, who got 35% of the vote in the August primary while Nelson got 34%.

Currently, Rosen, who has earned 57.3% of the vote, is in the lead with Nelson sitting at 42.4%.

Olympia Mayor

The open election has no incumbent after Cheryl Selby, Olympia’s mayor since 2016, announced last December that she will not seek a third term this November. Olympia City Council member Dontae Payne led the primary by a wide margin at 65%. Behind Payne, with 30%, is David Ross, a small business owner in Olympia. Ross ran for Mayor in a previous election three years ago and failed to make it to the general election.

Payne has more than doubled Ross’ votes, as of this reporting, with 67.0% of the vote going to Payne while 32.4% is in favor of Ross.

Whatcom County Executive

Satpal Sidhu is seeking his second term as Whatcom County Executive. He previously served as a county council member from 2015-2020.

Sidhu lead the primary with 35% of the vote, with opponent Dan Purdy sitting behind him at 28%.

Currently, Sidhu is pulling away with the lead with 55.7% of the vote while Purdy has 44.1%.

Bellingham Mayor

Incumbent Seth Fleetwood faces several challengers as he looks to continue serving as Bellingham’s mayor for a second term. He previously served two terms on the Whatcom County Council and two terms on the Bellingham City Council.

Fleetwood got 37% of the vote in the primary, with opponent Kim Lund the next closest behind him at 25% of the votes.

Currently, the candidates are within 1% of each other as Fleetwood has 50.1% of the vote while Lund has 49.3% of the vote. There are just 140 votes separating the two, as of this reporting.

