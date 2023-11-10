Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Aragon falls behind Mosqueda in tight race for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Nov 9, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

WA General Election Results...

Teresa Mosqueda (Left) and Sofia Aragon (Right) are competing for the King County Council District 8 seat. (Images courtesy of the campaigns)

(Images courtesy of the campaigns)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda leads Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon by a slim margin for King County Council’s District 8 seat in November’s general election race. Mosqueda has 52.4% of the vote (24,759 total votes) compared to Aragon’s 47.3% (22,364 total votes).

On November 7, just 260 votes separated the two, making it one of the closest races in the 2023 general election for Washington.

Election race list: The updated 2023 voting results in Washington

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council’s at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017 and then reelected in 2021 when she received nearly 50,000 more votes over opponent Kenneth Wilson.

But Mosqueda wanted to keep working in public and behavioral health, according to The Seattle Times, which are under the purview of King County, not the city. She stated, if elected, she will continue to work on issues she has pursued in Seattle, such as affordable housing and providing more resources for working families, including expanding public transportation

“At Seattle City Council, I’ve built broad coalitions and delivered on progressive revenue, affordable housing, community safety investments, small business support, and groundbreaking worker protections. At King County, I’ll work to improve community health, access to housing, and create economic opportunity for all,” Mosqueda said in her candidate statement.

She was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, along with several local unions.

More on this year’s vote: Voter turnout expected to be low in important Wash. election

Aragon was currently the Mayor of Burien and the Executive Director of the Washington Center for Nursing before attempting to run for King County Council. She became mayor last year after serving on the Burien City Council since 2020.

“I’m the Mayor of Burien and a citizen of King County. I’m the product of the diversity and challenges that the county has to offer. I want to make sure King County is a safe, healthy, and inclusive place where families can call home for a lifetime and businesses can take root,” she said in her candidate statement.

More on Burien: Burien shelter funding deadline nears as city council meeting gets heated

Aragon is endorsed by the NW Women’s Political Caucus, State Representatives Tina Orwall and Cindy Ryu, and the Mayors of Bellevue, Redmond, SeaTac, and Tukwila.

Head here to see the updated 2023 voting results in Washington.

