Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Washington apple growers are celebrating a stellar crop this year

Nov 9, 2023, 7:30 AM

washington apple...

Workers pick apples during the early weeks of the annual harvest season. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Thanks to the favorable weather, the state of Washington will produce around 134 million cartons of apples this year, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA). That is about 30 million more than last year.

“In 2022, we had a much smaller crop because of the cool weather in the spring that interfered with pollination, we even had snow while trees were blooming, which does not lend itself to good bee activity,” Jon DeVaney, the association’s president, told KIRO Newsradio.

He said last year’s challenges were compounded by another difficult summer in 2021 when the state experienced triple-digit temperatures during a heat dome.

More from Washington: Thousands of fish removed from the Hylebos Creek

“Having had two really rough weather years, the weather has been very cooperative for us this year,” DeVaney said.

Washington is home to more than 30 varieties of apples. Some of them year-round mainstays, some more experimental new varieties, and others that fall somewhere in between. This year, the WSTFA forecast shows the Gala variety as the largest portion of the total production at 19.8%, Honeycrisp is at 14.6% and Granny Smith stands at 13.8%. Red Delicious is projected at 13% and Fuji stands at 11.7%. Cosmic Crisp, a proprietary variety grown only in Washington, continues to grow in its share of the total crop, with 5.9% of the harvest, according to the organization.

Washington leads the way in apple production

Due to Washington’s unique climate, DeVaney said the Evergreen State is a prime location for apple growing.

“We produce about 66% of the nation’s fresh apples, but we also produce the vast majority of the nation’s organic apples,” DeVaney said. “Over 94% of the nation’s organic apples are from Washington.”

Apples are Washington’s leading agricultural commodity by production value, representing 21% of the state’s total agricultural value in 2021.

DeVaney stated growers are hard at work developing and cultivating new varieties year round. Doing so can reduce the risk of weather adversely affecting the crop in the future — and extend the picking season.

“Our industry has changed a great deal in the last 20 years from really being reliant on just a couple of older legacy varieties like Red Delicious and Golden Delicious,” DeVaney said.

More from Kate Stone: King County bus murder case may have been unprovoked attack

The Honeycrisp is, by far, Americans’ current favorite choice of apple because of its crunchy texture and juicy center. According to the U.S. Apple Association, Honeycrisp production has increased by 46% during the past five years. Apples such as the Red Delicious have seen production drop by a similar figure.

In Washington, Honeycrisp stands at No. 2 behind the Gala. But many also eagerly await a new variety, WA 64, developed by researchers at Washington State University. The WA 64 is described as a “sweet, tart, firmly crisp hybrid of Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink.”

Officially released for commercial licensing this past summer, the WA 64 is expected to reach stores in 2029.

Follow Kate Stone on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Nick Alllard, KIRO 7 Meteorologist

Rain, wind to follow third-wettest first week of November in 79 years

Following the third wettest first week of November in 79 years in Seattle, you can expect a short break on Wednesday but it won’t last long, according to the local office of the National Weather Service.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

L.B. Gilbert

Flames shoot 40 feet in air as train catches fire in Tacoma

A large fire response near Tacoma Rail near the Port of Tacoma Wednesday night closed roadways in the area for over an hour. The fire was reported in a train car containing vehicles just after 8 p.m. at 2102 Marshal Avenue near Tacoma Rail. Read more here: Light rail trains begin testing between Bellevue and Redmond […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidates from left, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron De...

Associated Press

GOP candidates hit Trump and back Israel, all the highlights from the Republican debate here

As they face an increasingly urgent task to emerge as a clear alternative to former President Donald Trump, five Republican presidential candidates gathered Wednesday for the party's latest debate.

3 hours ago

Image: People stand outside the King County Elections office in Renton on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 a...

Steve Coogan and James Lynch

‘It’s concerning’: Election offices in 4 counties evacuated due to white powder

Envelopes containing a white powdery substances were mailed to elections headquarters in King, Pierce, Skagit, and Spokane counties Wednesday.

4 hours ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

5 hours ago

Image: A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died...

Kate Stone

Trial of Tacoma officers accused in Manny Ellis’ death reaches halfway point

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday against three Tacoma police officers accused in the 2020 death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Washington apple growers are celebrating a stellar crop this year