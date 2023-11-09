Close
Trial of Tacoma officers accused in Manny Ellis’ death reaches halfway point

Nov 8, 2023, 7:34 PM

Image: A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died...

A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by three police officers. (File photo by Ted S. Warren, AP)

(File photo by Ted S. Warren, AP)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Prosecutors from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office rested their case Wednesday against three Tacoma police officers accused in the death of Manuel “Manny” Ellis, an unarmed Black man who died during a stop in 2020.

Over the past six weeks, the prosecution has called more than 20 witnesses including medical and crime scene experts, local law enforcement and eyewitnesses. Attorneys for the state argue Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine illegally stopped and assaulted Ellis, then put him in hogtie restraints until he suffocated to death.

‘My person’: Manny Ellis’ sister takes the stand in trial against Tacoma officers

On Wednesday morning the state’s final witness, DNA expert Teresa Cheromcha, testified that the hobble strap in evidence was the hobble used to restrain Ellis before he died. Following her testimony, jurors were excused for the day as attorneys for all three officers argued a motion to dismiss the charges.

Burbank, Collins and Rankine are charged with first-degree manslaughter for killing Ellis. Collins and Burbank also face charges of second-degree murder. The defendants have pleaded not guilty, are free on bail and remain on paid leave from the Tacoma Police Department.

Defense’s dismissal motion denied

In their motion to have the case against the three officers dismissed, the defense said prosecutors hadn’t put on any evidence that showed the individual officers’ actions caused Ellis’ death.

Judge Bryan Chushcoff ruled that is for a jury to decide, dismissing the motion and ordering the trial to continue.

Earlier coverage: Officers on trial in deadly arrest of Manny Ellis, a case reminiscent of George Floyd

There is no court scheduled for Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. The defense’s case will begin Monday with an opening statement from an attorney for Collins. Attorneys for Burbank and Rankine gave opening statements when the trial began in October. The defense is also expected to call their first witness. While attorneys for the officers have listed more than 150 people as potential witnesses, the lawyers have told the court they expect to present a swift case.

The trial is already weeks behind schedule, and there are concerns it could extend into 2024. Chushcoff said his goal is to have hearings wrapped up by mid-December.

