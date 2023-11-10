Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Colleen: How do you thank a veteran?

Nov 10, 2023, 1:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - MAY 27, 2019: A U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran attends a Memorial Day eve...

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - MAY 27, 2019: A U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran attends a Memorial Day event at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The cemetery is administered by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Colleen O'Brien's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN O'BRIEN


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Earlier this week, Dave and I spoke with Dan Clare, a Marine and Air Force veteran who now works for the Disabled American Veterans Organization.

Their mission is to make it easier to claim veterans’ benefits, among other things. Other things they do include helping veterans shed the stereotypes that hold them back in civilian life, something as basic as getting a job.

More from Colleen O’Brien: Young girls and phones and the patterns we teach

“Unfortunately, if someone has PTSD or a traumatic brain injury from military service, there’s that ‘crazy veteran stereotype,'” Clare said. “It’s fairly pervasive, and it makes it a lot harder for veterans to reintegrate into civilian life.”

Coming home after seeing, experiencing, and sometimes becoming victim to the horrors of war, then being ostracized, left unhoused, unwanted, and underappreciated. Yeah, that’ll give anyone an edge.

And I think the stereotype goes beyond the workplace. That’s why it sometimes feels awkward to thank a veteran, that man in the grocery store with his military hat, the co-worker who you know battles the invisible scars of war every day.

But Clare said to do it anyway, even if the conversation makes you or them uncomfortable.

“Veterans are a very humble group of people. But I think that they appreciate it. You know, you don’t necessarily want to lead a conversation with, ‘how many people did you kill when you were in Iraq?’ We hear from people sometimes that there’s some awkward interactions there,” Clare said. “But veterans should want to talk about their service. And even if you lead with something awkward, don’t be afraid to do it because veterans are tough people. They’re tough, competent people.”

“They’re going to work you through it. And I think we’ve seen in the surveys we’ve done that overall, veterans really appreciate those thank yous,” Clare said.

Thank you is the least we can do. The Disabled American Veterans Organization also needs volunteers to help care for veterans. It’s a good way to show someone still cares beyond enjoying our freedom.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

seattle election...

Frank Sumrall

Jack and Spike Show: Seattle is no longer the most progressive city

"Crime is the biggest motivator for people to get out and vote and vote for somebody who they might not usually vote for," Stine added.

1 day ago

2024 presidential debate...

Dave Ross

Ross: Republicans take on drug trafficking in third debate

Last night’s Republican debate – which, again, served no practical purpose since the winner seems to have already crossed the finish line – made me do some soul-searching.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Who had more success during the elections? Democrats or Republicans?

Seattle’s Morning News welcomed Randy Pepple and Cathy Allen this morning to discuss who had more success during the elections, democrats or republicans. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio!

2 days ago

A food bank volunteer prepares a free food basket of two young women in New York. (Photo by © Vivi...

Dave Ross

Ross: The hidden benefit of Social Security, funding our volunteers

It gives retired people the freedom to participate in the causes they really care about, all of which helps keep communities together.

2 days ago

daylight savings time...

Dave Ross

Ross: The sun is setting on Seattle and it’s got me all mopey and restless

Yesterday evening, I stood in the kitchen and looked out at the backyard. You know what I saw? Nothing. Because suddenly it’s very dark at 5 p.m.

3 days ago

Image:Jesse Cabe, center, and other registered nurses work in an ICU....

Frank Sumrall

Jack and Spike Show: A nurse is ‘one of the most difficult jobs ever’ amid strikes

More than 1,300 nurses at PRMCE will go on strike next week after UFCW 3000, the largest union in Washington, gave PRMCE a 10-day strike notice last week.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Colleen: How do you thank a veteran?