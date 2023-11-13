6 people shot a large house party in Puyallup

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported on its website and on its Facebook page Sunday that deputies are investigating after six people were shot at a house party at an Airbnb on South Hill in Puyallup.

The law enforcement agency believes there were more than 100 people at the party when the shooting occurred early Sunday morning.

“It’s really unfortunate for this property owner who now has to deal with the cleanup and the aftermath of his property being damaged,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss said in an interview with KIRO Newsradio Sunday.

More from the Crime Blotter: Man connected with a shooting on Martin Luther King Junior Way South arrested

Deputies arrived just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on 152nd Street East, about a half mile away from the Pierce County Airport.

They found one person who had been shot. Later, deputies learned five others had showed up at several hospitals with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old male has life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the five other people who were shot are expected to survive. Four are the victims are males in their 20s and a 19-year-old woman was also shot.

Detectives say it’s likely more than one person fired guns. Moss reiterated that when speaking to KIRO Newsradio.

“Through our investigation, we believe there were multiple shooters involved,” Moss said. “We are asking the public for help.”

Stats: Numbers show less violent crime in Tacoma compared to last year, still higher than before COVID-19

So far, the agency hasn’t made any arrests and no one is in custody.

If anyone has any information or videos of the shooting, deputies are asking for them to contact the the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, or make an anonymous tip through Pierce County’s Crime Stoppers website. The phone number is 1-800-222-TIPS.

“Even if you don’t have video from the shooting, but just video of the people who were there, that could be helpful in identifying who the shooters possibly were,” Moss said.

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio