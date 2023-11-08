Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Numbers show less violent crime in Tacoma compared to last year, still higher than pre-COVID

Nov 8, 2023, 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:03 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Tacoma Police Department briefed the Tacoma City Council Tuesday on the department’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan numbers. According to TPD, the numbers show that crime in the city declined from July 2022 to July 2023.

TPD said there was a 17.5% decrease in violent street crime incidents in Tacoma in the last year. However, the numbers in 2023 are higher than they were before COVID.

Violent crime in “treated hot spots” was down more than 25% than the year before. It added that violent crime was down a similar amount in the surrounding areas, showing the reduction wasn’t because of the “hot spot treatment,” according to TPD.

According to the plan, hot spots “often consist of street segments or similar small areas that are no more than a city block long and which extend no more than a half a block on either side of the segment.”

“The appropriate size of a hot spot should be driven by empirical considerations, such as the spatial distribution and density of crime, as well as considerations of geography and local police operational knowledge of street activity. In some cities, specific addresses may serve as appropriate hot spots for the concentration of police resources,” says the plan.

Total arrests were up slightly but violence-related arrests, drug arrests, and illegal weapons arrests were down around 38%, 61%, and 7%, in the hot spot areas, said TPD.

TPD also said violence-related calls were down almost 20% in hot spots.

“Taken together, the hot spot results, along with an interrupted time-series analysis of violent crime pre-and post-implementation of the Crime Plan, provide strong evidence that the Crime Plan’s focus on hot spots was likely responsible for a 17% reduction in city-wide violent crime compared to the previous year,” said TPD.

MyNorthwest News

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Johnson outgunning incumbent Fortney for Snohomish County Sheriff

Fortney's opponent Johnson worked at the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office for 30 years, starting as a patrol deputy.

2 hours ago

Meta...

Associated Press

To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery

Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s controversial ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’ measure at a near 50/50 split

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

11 hours ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

13 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

260 votes separate Mosqueda from Aragon for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council's at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017.

13 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Incumbent Lewis trails Kettle to represent Seattle’s downtown with District 7 seat

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% of the vote.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Numbers show less violent crime in Tacoma compared to last year, still higher than pre-COVID