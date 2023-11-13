Close
Thurston County becomes sixth WA election office to receive suspicious envelope

Nov 13, 2023, 1:02 PM

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


The Thurston County Auditor’s Office received an envelope Monday morning matching the description of other envelopes sent to multiple county election offices throughout Washington.

The envelope is similar to other envelopes that contained a suspicious white powder.

On Nov. 9, Snohomish County received a similar envelope, which was isolated and not opened. That envelope was turned over to the FBI.

On Nov. 8, envelopes containing a white powder were also sent to election offices in King, Pierce, Skagit, and Spokane counties.

After testing, the envelopes sent to King and Spokane counties tested positive for fentanyl.

For Thurston County, the envelope was isolated before it could be opened by election staff and was turned over to law enforcement.

The envelope — pictured above — did not contain a ballot.

Thurston County staff will continue to process ballots and will certify elections on Nov. 28.

 

