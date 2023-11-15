Close
Marysville woman arrested after allegedly shooting 2 elderly people, including her own mother

Nov 15, 2023, 4:55 AM

Marysville shooting...

Police responded to this Marysville neighborhood. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF AND DEBORAH HORNE


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The peace of a Marysville cul-de-sac was shattered at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when a swarm of police officers descended on the neighborhood. A woman allegedly opened fire on two adults inside the house they shared, wounding them both.

One of the people shot is the woman’s 83-year-old mother.

Investigators say a 57-year-old woman shot her mother and her mother’s 73-year-old boyfriend inside the Marysville home they shared.The woman’s son is being credited with preventing the shooting from being any worse.

In fact, the son said his mother pointed the gun at him too but he avoided getting shot. Court documents show the woman badly hurt her own mother and the man her mother lived with.

The 25-year-old son told police his mother, Lorine Susan Cortez, had shot her mother, her mother’s boyfriend, then tried to shoot him. He managed to escape, and returned to find her turning the gun on herself.

He wrestled the weapon away, he told investigators, and held her until police could arrive.

“When officers arrived, she was still in the house,” said Cmdr. Robb Lamoureux with Marysville Police. “And the officers were able to go and get her out of the house in order to place her into custody.”

A neighbor said he was at home as the tragedy was unfolding.

“I just saw like the police officers walk across my yard and right through my doorbell,” said the neighbor.

He was asked if he heard any sounds coming from the house.

“No, no sound,” he said.

Gunfire?

“No.”

Anybody yelling?

“Nope, not even.”

Surprised?

“Yeah, I’m surprised,” he said.

According to court documents, Cortez told investigators she last had a breakdown last January. She started drinking last Friday and “couldn’t take the snideness any longer.”

She was also upset with her son for “not supporting her.’” Tired of the “bull****,” she said, and she snapped.

“Yes, that’s really sad,” said neighbor Judy Pinion.

The shooting cast appall over this otherwise peaceful neighborhood. Pinion is concerned for the injured couple and for Cortez’s son, too.

“That’s sad isn’t it?” said Pinion. “My goodness, what he’s gone through. I can’t imagine anything like that happening.”

Cortez was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Monday night. She is being held on $200,000 bail.

One of the victims was shot in the shoulder, the other in the stomach. They were taken to Providence Everett Hospital.

Because of the federal HIPPA law, we do not know their conditions.

 

