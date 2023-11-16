Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

No school closures recommended for 2024-25, Seattle superintendent says

Nov 15, 2023, 5:09 PM

cuts schools seattle middle school measles...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

No Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will be closed or consolidated next year under a proposal from the Superintendent.

The plan was posted online ahead of Wednesday’s school board meeting and relied on short-term loans and “liquidating assets” to deal with a $105 million budget gap that is only expected to grow in the coming years.

More on School Budgets: Kent Schools warn of ‘perfect storm’ wrecking school budgets

Seattle Public School’s Superintendent Brent Jones’ proposal hints school closures and consolidations could be on the table in the following school year. While no schools will be merged or closed from 2023 to 2024, officials said this “accommodation” may include future closures or consolidations.

It notes that enrolment between 2019 and 2023 dropped by nearly 5000 students, and because funding is allotted by the number of students, this means that there will be less money coming from the state’s education budget.

No significant increase in enrolment is expected over the next decade.

While the plan acknowledges the need for neighborhood schools, the state allocates funding based on the idea that there are about 400 students in an elementary school. Seattle has more than two dozen elementary schools with less than 300 children.

More news: ‘Absolute heartbreak’: Parents, students try to save Seattle teachers’ jobs as SPS makes cuts

“SPS is working to right-size the number of schools to accommodate lower student enrollment,” a spokesperson told KIRO 7. “Superintendent Jones has based his decision not only on financial realities but also shared community priorities and values learned from community engagement.”

The school board’s full presentation is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, and can be seen on their YouTube.

Contributing KIRO 7

MyNorthwest News

hurricane ridge reopening...

L.B. Gilbert

Hurricane Ridge sets reopening day for winter time activities

Hurricane Ridge is opening for winter activities starting the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, the National Park Service (NPS) announced.

8 minutes ago

renton hate crime church...

Associated Press

24 people arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Oregon

An investigation into what authorities described as a major drug trafficking group based in in southern Oregon resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRIO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Rescuer adopts Cowlitz dog who survived ‘execution-style’ shooting

A dog found shot in the head with its muzzle taped shut has sparked an animal cruelty investigation.

3 hours ago

sound transit 1-line fare enforcement light rail...

L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit restarts fare enforcement, fines for Link light rail

Sound Transit has restarted fare enforcement for riders on the Link light rail after more than two years.

4 hours ago

pac-12...

Kate Stone

Judge gives Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12

"Oregon State and Washington State will be the sole members of the board," Judge Gary Libey ruled in Whitman County Superior Court.

4 hours ago

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows al-Shifa hospital and surroundings in Gaza City, Sa...

Associated Press

Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients

Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities as fighting raged outside.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

No school closures recommended for 2024-25, Seattle superintendent says