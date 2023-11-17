Suspect shot by police, ending 12-hour standoff in Bremerton

Update 11:19 a.m.:

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect was shot and killed by at least one of the law enforcement officers on the scene.

A woman was also injured, and is being taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear how the injury happened or what agency fired the shot.

Original:

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted homicide suspect inside a home in East Bremerton, the Pierce County Sheriff Office confirmed.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies, the FBI and Kitsap patrol deputies attempted to arrest the suspect around 3 a.m. Friday at the 3000 block of Forest Drive.

Shots were fired 40 minutes later. Additional shots were fired at about 8:15 a.m.

“Our SWAT team got out here with their armored vehicles, and shortly after they went on the scene and tried to contact the suspect through the PA system, the suspect started shooting at them,” Sargent Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff Office said.

Sylvan Way is closed between Olympus Drive and Perry Avenue while authorities investigate.

Several local schools are taking precautions until law enforcement confirms an arrest. Mountain View Middle School went into a modified lockdown, and View Ridge Elementary Arts Academy has a 2-hour delay.

Police have not announced that an arrest has been made, and the circumstances leading up to the shootings are currently unknown.

Contributing: Sam Campbell