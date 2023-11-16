Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect arrested for murder of 53-year-old Ravensdale man

Nov 16, 2023, 3:35 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

Nicholas Valison, 53 (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A suspect has been arrested after the murder of 53-year-old Nicholas Valison of Ravensdale at the end of September.

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man in his 30s. He is in King County Jail, booked on murder charges and “other related offenses.”

Valison was killed while he was walking his dog. His body was found off 329th Place Southeast on Sept. 21.

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, Valison had reportedly confronted a group of people “who were possibly illegally dumping trash in the wooded area near that intersection.” The group then allegedly assaulted Valison and left him lying in the grass with injuries to his head.

“Throughout this case, the Major Crimes Unit had significant assistance from many King County Sheriff’s Office Units,” Major Crimes Unit representative said in a statement. “We would like to thank the Maple Valley Special Emphasis Team, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit, our Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K9 Unit, Fire Investigations, MARR, King County AFIS, the Muckleshoot Police Department, Precinct 3 patrol and our Air Support Unit for all of their assistance. This case could not have been completed without the teamwork we saw in it.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

