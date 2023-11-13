Close
Tacoma Police seek help in cold case of veteran’s 2020 murder

Nov 13, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

robinson tacoma cold case...

Dante Robinson, seen in his military gear. (Photo courtesy of Marvin C. Landers Funeral Home)

(Photo courtesy of Marvin C. Landers Funeral Home)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case murder of a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Dante Robinson, 28, previously served in Afghanistan. He was shot and killed on March 31, 2020 in Tacoma.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. at Robinson’s apartment at 1801 South 15th St. Robinson’s girlfriend returned from the store and found him unconscious with at least one gunshot wound. Although officers performed CPR on Robinson, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD  detective Julie Dier said police believe someone saw the suspect leave.

“We just want this person to come forth and speak with us and tell us what it is that you saw,” Dier told KIRO Newsradio.

“Just please say something,” Robinson’s father, Michael, added. “You can be anonymous. Just help the detectives do their job to close this case for us.”

Robinson was stationed in Tacoma at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He was deployed to Afghanistan for six months and returned to Washington to complete his service with the U.S. Army. He stayed in Washington after his service was completed, raising two children in the Tacoma area.

KIRO Newsradio

