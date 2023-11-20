Close
Former President of PNW homeless outreach group charged with identity theft

Nov 20, 2023, 1:23 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

we heart seattle identity theft...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The former president of We Heart Seattle, an action-based, boots-on-the-ground movement that primarily organizes trash cleanups and offers resources to unhoused individuals, is facing several charges, ranging from identity theft to stealing personal property, according to a recently filed indictment in Multnomah County.

We Heart Seattle’s former president, Kevin Dahlgren, became a controversial figure in the Pacific Northwest through his series of YouTube videos that documented his visits to homeless encampments, occasionally stating a political opinion that was critical of the local governments’ efforts toward fixing the region’s homelessness crisis both in Seattle and Portland.

More from We Heart Seattle: Volunteer group says it has cleared 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle camps

“We learned about the allegations in Oregon when they were reported in the news earlier this month,” Andrea Suarez, the president of We Heart Seattle, told MyNorthwest. “We have no direct knowledge of the facts surrounding the charges against Kevin Dahlgren in Oregon, and we are confident that the Oregon judicial system will resolve these matters equitably and fairly.”

In April 2022, Dahlgren was named the president of We Heart Seattle and launched a Portland chapter where it conducted similar work. According to Juarez, Dahlgren stepped down in “early 2023” to focus on his work in Gresham, a city 30 minutes east of Portland.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the possible violations of individuals’ rights and hope that these matters will be resolved equitably for all involved,” Juarez said. “I personally have not spoken to Kevin in over a year so have no ability you weigh in. These allegations were previously unknown to the We Heart Seattle Board.”

Suarez told MyNorthwest Dahlgren has not stepped foot in Seattle in more than a year.

More on We Heart Seattle: Volunteer group lambasts King County Regional Homeless Authority’s ballooning budget

In the indictment filed in Multnomah County, Dahlgren now faces seven counts of first-degree theft of property valued at $1,000 or more, seven counts of identity theft and five counts of official misconduct. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office stated that the charges stemmed from Dahlgren allegedly stealing the identities of the unhoused.

Shortly after the indictment came down, Dahlgren’s brother started a crowdfunding page asking for $50,000 to cover “legal and living expenses,” according to KIRO 7.

