Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Volunteer group says it has cleared 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle camps

Oct 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

pounds trash seattle...

A human chain for garbage cleanup within Seattle. (Photo courtesy of We Heart Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of We Heart Seattle)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

We Heart Seattle, a grassroots nonprofit that organizes trash cleanups in our public spaces and offers resources to those in need, reported in a press release it has collected over a million pounds of garbage through approximately 300 cleanups between October 2020 and October 2023.

Volunteers throughout Seattle have logged more than 10,000 volunteer hours to achieve this immense trash cleanup among other We Heart Seattle goals, including getting nearly 200 homeless individuals off the streets.

More from We Heart Seattle: Volunteer group lambasts King County Regional Homeless Authority’s ballooning budget

“I am thrilled at what we have accomplished to date. We are truly going where no one else will go – tackling trash from active and abandoned encampments, illegal dumping and venturing into hard-to-reach terrain,” Andrea Suarez, We Heart Seattle’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “It’s very challenging work but our public spaces are simply too precious to neglect.”

The most frequent encampment cleanups We Heart Seattle targeted were at Kinnear Park (28), SODO commercial district (23), MacLean Park (18) and Othello/MLK neighborhood (17).

“The common denominator is that there is trash everywhere,” Suarez said on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH 770 AM. “And I do question why we have a million pounds of trash to begin with. There’s still another million pounds out there to pick. But yeah, it was very clear that the data shows that the majority of the trash really falls within two districts. I think it’s important to point out as an effort for voter education and voter awareness.”

Suarez stated within Seattle, the districts that have had the most clean-ups and volunteer hours spent were District 2 and District 7. But Suarez is worried her nonprofit’s work will hide the crisis from residents not paying attention to the issues Seattle is struggling through.

More from Jason Rantz: UW prof Megan Ybarra praised terrorist attack as ‘justice’

“People just aren’t aware. It’s really sad. It is really, really sad,” Suarez said. “And then you throw voting into the mix and it’s like, what do you think is going on down there? It’s not just pandemic trash, I mean, it was decades old. Old, old artifacts. Coke bottles from the 80s. I mean, this has gone back for a very long time. And people just don’t want to face the truth.”

We Heart Seattle takes donations on its website, and you can apply to volunteer for the organization too.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

megan ybarra...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW prof Megan Ybarra praised terrorist attack as ‘justice’

Associate professor Megan Ybarra spoke at last Wednesday's event demanding UW to sever all ties with Israel, which includes the study abroad program.

7 hours ago

halloween...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Local schools again ban Halloween in concerning trend

There are, of course, more schools and districts placing restrictions on Halloween celebrations. While this isn't new, this trend should concern parents.

22 hours ago

Kirkland Israel rally...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School ‘racial justice specialist’ co-founded anti-Israel group

The Northshore School District's racial and educational justice specialist reportedly co-founded a group that has helped organize pro-Hamas rallies.

2 days ago

UW Israel protest...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW Seattle activist declares ‘we don’t want Israel to exist’

"We don't want Israel to exist. We don't want these Zionist counter-protesters to exist," an unidentified so-called "peacekeeper" said to a crowd.

6 days ago

eviction hearings nightmare tenant...

Max Gross

Gross: Why Seattle ‘nightmare tenant’ can now stay in rental into 2024

Jason Roth, was willing to work with his tenant to set up a payment plan. Later, Roth learned his property was listed on Airbnb.

7 days ago

John Wilson...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Candidate goes into debt running campaign with no opponent

John Wilson has managed to go into debt spending an extraordinary amount on his campaign, despite running for re-election without any opponents.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Volunteer group says it has cleared 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle camps