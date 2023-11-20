Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Jewish community on alert after fifth Seattle synagogue receives ‘suspicious package’

Nov 20, 2023, 12:36 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Another suspicious package was found at a Seattle synagogue on Saturday night, prompting a HazMat response.

This time it was found at the Chabad of Capitol Hill & Central Area. It marks at least the fifth time it’s happened this month.

Other suspicious packages were found at three Seattle synagogues on November 3 and another on November 6.

“We’re coming back from synagogue, and we noticed a package sticking out. Kind of didn’t think twice. We don’t really go through our mail on the Sabbath,” said Rabbi Levi Leviton, who runs Chabad of Capitol Hill & Central Area.

That’s when Rabbi Leviton had a gut feeling that something was wrong. He decided to check in with other synagogues in the area.

“It was something similar that was sent to other Jewish organizations in the last couple of weeks so I called it in,” he said.

He did not want to share a photo of the package but described it as a large envelope.

“It was a big envelope, like that. Fully taped to the sides. A lot of words, a lot of stamps, a lot of weird things on it,” he explained.

Seattle Police said it’s very similar to other packages sent to Jewish organizations this month.

“It’s very disturbing that either this individual or group, we don’t know who it is… given the rise of antisemitism in America and the world,” said Rabbi Leviton.

It’s a troubling trend but Rabbi Leviton said it will not get in the way of worship.

“This will not deter us in any way. We are a nation. We celebrate Judaism, we celebrate our Judaism, we will continue to do so,” he said.

It is still unknown what’s been inside of these suspicious packages, but Seattle Fire HazMat said it was not hazardous.

Seattle Police and the FBI are investigating.

MyNorthwest News

hospital refund low-income...

L.B. Gilbert

Hospital refunds $13.4M in hospital bills charges to low-income patients

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that thousands of low-income hospital patients will get a refund for overcharged hospital bills.

2 hours ago

smash and grab west seattle...

L.B. Gilbert

Streetwear store in West Seattle victim of smash-and-grab robbery twice in 4 days

A clothing store in West Seattle was the latest victim of a smash-and-grab robbery when a van drove into their storefront early Monday morning.

3 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Man in Belltown bus crash that killed woman had more than 50 warrants, held on $500K bail

On Monday morning, the man accused of causing a deadly bus crash in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood faced a judge.

3 hours ago

overturned Washington drug cases...

Associated Press

Utah man charged for threatening WA Palestinian rights group

A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organization in Washington in a case that was unsealed Monday as tensions rise in the U.S. from the devastating war between Israel and Hamas.

5 hours ago

we heart seattle identity theft...

Frank Sumrall

Former president of PNW homeless outreach group charged with identity theft

According to Juarez, Dahlgren stepped down in "early 2023" to focus on his work in Gresham, a city 30 minutes east of Portland.

5 hours ago

mercer island bang thanksgiving...

L.B. Gilbert

Mercer Island HS band to play in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The eyes of millions will be on the Mercer Island High School marching band this Thanksgiving as they play in the Macy's Parade.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Jewish community on alert after fifth Seattle synagogue receives ‘suspicious package’