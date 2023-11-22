Close
MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Wowza! Western Washington Thanksgiving weather doesn’t get better than this

Nov 22, 2023

Space Needle...

The Space Needle will be glistening in the Seattle sun this Thanksgiving weekend. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

‘Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go.’  The lyric to this 1844 Thanksgiving poem originally composed by Lydia Maria Child seems so Pacific Northwest. And driving to Grandmother’s house and back this Thanksgiving weather-wise is going to about as good as it gets.

In the past 50 years, there have been only three Thanksgivings with dry weather and this year will make four out of 51 years. Higher pressure over the Pacific Northwest is going to produce dry but relatively cool weather not only today and Thanksgiving Day, but also throughout the holiday weekend into early next week.

Those dry conditions include going over the Cascades into Eastern Washington and the same for the return trip over the weekend. Freezing levels through Thanksgiving will range from 3,500 to 5,000 feet, and by Sunday will climb to around 8000 feet.

More Ted: Thanksgiving week weather, travel in Washington

In Western Washington, cool late November sunshine will be the most significant feature through the holiday weekend. Be sure to have those sunglasses handy with the sun so low in the sky this time of year.

High temperatures will primarily be in the 40s, a bit cooler than average. With the mainly clear skies though, low temperatures will be quite cool, ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s, and areas of morning fog are likely in the usual foggy locations. Early bird motorists will need to watch for icy spots on roadways, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

For those participating in Seattle’s Turkey Trot on Thursday morning, as well as those running in the Seattle Half Marathon on Sunday morning, be prepared for cool start conditions with temperatures in the 30s.

Wherever you travel this holiday weekend, weather will be the least of your concerns. Plan ahead to help avoid heavy traffic, stress, and travel safely and you will more easily go over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. Enjoy your holiday weekend with family and friends.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

