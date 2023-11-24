Close
Beloved former Seattle weather anchor Steve Pool dies from Alzheimer’s disease

Nov 24, 2023, 11:56 AM

Image: Former KOMO 4 weatherman Steve Pool...

Former KOMO 4 weatherman Steve Pool (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Beloved former Seattle weather anchor, Steve Pool, has died, according to a Facebook post by his wife on Wednesday.

Pool was battling Alzheimer’s disease, which led him to retire from a long career at KOMO News.

“I am here to share the sad news that my dear husband, my love, has passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He fought this terrible disease privately for several years, and with every ounce of his being,” wrote his wife.

“He was an extraordinary man, husband, father, and good friend to many. Please know that he truly loved his job and this community and felt so privileged to be a part of your lives. You were all so good to him and thereby good to us. Our hearts are irretrievably broken. Please say a prayer for him and our family,” wrote his wife.

Pool leaves behind his wife Michelle and his two daughters Lindsey and Marissa.

