Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Washington Macy’s workers strike for higher wages, better crime protection

Nov 24, 2023, 7:22 PM

Image: On Nov. 24, 2023, which is Black Friday, the workers' union for Western Washington's Macy’...

On Nov. 24, 2023, which is Black Friday, the workers' union for Western Washington's Macy’s workers held a rally and procession at the Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila, complete with inflatables that drew comparisons to the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

On the biggest shopping weekend of the year, employees at Macy’s stores across Western Washington are on the picket lines, striking over their pay and working conditions.

On Black Friday, the union for Western Washington’s Macy’s workers held a rally and procession at the Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila, complete with inflatables that drew comparisons to the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade that had rolled through the streets of New York City just 24 hours before. Similar strikes are happening at two other Macy’s locations: Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood and the Bellis Fair mall in Bellingham.

After months of bargaining, the union representing the local Macy’s workers, UFCW 3000, still hasn’t been able to reach a deal with the company. Employees claim the company isn’t doing enough to keep wages up to inflation, address shoplifting, “violent” shoppers, and other safety threats.

Workers speak out

Azia Domingo has worked for Macy’s for 21 years and is currently employed at the Westfield location.

“Last year, there was a person killed in the south parking garage, and this crime tends to spill into the mall,” Domingo said. “In other high-profile incidents, two teens were wounded in a shooting at the mall last year, and another 17-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot in 2021.”

‘Red Cup Rebellion’: Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike on one of the chain’s busiest days

Liisa Luick, who has worked at the Macy’s in Lynnwood for more than 15 years, says there’s no clear safety procedures in place, and employees are left virtually on their own.

“Macy’s intimidated and retaliated against me for calling security and 911 about a thief,” she says. “Macy’s has not bargained in good faith throughout this process, frustrating our ability to get to a fair contract. Macy’s has also attempted to restrict our ability to talk with our union representatives about workplace issues and bargaining.”

The workers have asked for on-site security and policy changes so employees feel they can call for help if needed.

“We all understand that retail theft is an issue nationwide,” Domingo said. “But what we are asking from Macy’s is to provide a clear and concise policy on what to do about security threats without the fear of retaliation, without the fear of being fired. And Macy’s has failed to do that.”

Elected leaders, community members and hundreds of workers also joined the rally. For King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, these issues hit close to home.

“I’ve seen the consequences of what happens when workers can’t make a living wage,” Zahilay said. “My mom was having to work three minimum wage jobs at a time just to make a basic living. And she ended up doing that to the point where she busted both of her knees standing all day, and now she’s disabled. I don’t want that for any workers in our region.”

Macy’s responds

The retail chain would not comment when asked about their safety policy, or if employees are disciplined if they call for help.

The company did provide a statement, however. It read, “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers in-store. Our stores remain open to serve our valued customers as we continue to work through contract negotiations with the union.”

Macy’s confirmed all three stores will remain open during the strike, which continues until Monday.

More from Kate Stone: Voters may decide Washington’s climate law future

“I can’t say for sure, but I’ve seen several groups of people walking in with red badges which means that they are management or executives, (and they’re) rolling their luggage,” Domingo said. There have been rumors that (Macy’s) has been flying in out-of-state workers. It’s very disheartening if this rumor is true.”

The workers are asking customers to support them by not shopping at Macy’s through the weekend.

Head here to learn more about the strike.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

KIRO Newsradio

Image: A shopper walks around Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Michigan, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023....

Steve Coogan

KIRO Newsradio hosts: Black Friday isn’t what it was

Several show hosts agreed with the idea that Black Friday isn't as huge as it used to be.

14 hours ago

thanksgiving turkey...

Frank Sumrall

Least favorite Thanksgiving foods: ‘Turkey is just for display,’ Gee Scott says

"You're better off getting a fake turkey and putting it on your table just to post it for the gram," Gee Scott said on The Gee and Ursula Show.

2 days ago

Swimmers take part in the annual Sydney Skinny....

Dave Ross

Ross: Beaches in the buff don’t scream ‘Seattle’

It's not necessarily lewd to go naked. It's just that this is Seattle, not Brazil. The climate here doesn't exactly scream "nude."

2 days ago

Image: Seattle Tree Lighting Ceremony...

Steve Coogan

Ursula and Micki to host Tree Lighting Celebration in Seattle

The annual tree lighting event in downtown Seattle has a unique twist: KIRO Newsradio's Ursula Reutin and Micki Gamez will be in the center of the action. 

3 days ago

Hedge fund owner and Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood can be seen at a Shell gas station i...

Kate Stone

400,000 signatures: Voters may decide Washington’s climate law future

Backers of an effort to repeal the state's carbon market announced they have enough signatures to put it before lawmakers and, possibly, voters next November.

3 days ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park...

James Lynch

Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

According to Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Washington Macy’s workers strike for higher wages, better crime protection