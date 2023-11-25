Close
Tacoma businesses give back by reimbursing families’ Thanksgiving dinners

Nov 25, 2023, 10:32 AM

thanksgiving travel weather...

STAMFORD, CT - NOVEMBER 24: Central American immigrants and their families pray before Thanksgiving dinner on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. Family and friends, some of them U.S. citizens, others on work visas and some undocumented immigrants came together in an apartment to celebrate the American holiday with turkey and Latin American dishes. They expressed concern with the results of the U.S. Presidential election of president-elect Donald Trump, some saying their U.S.-born children fear the possibilty their parents will be deported after Trump's inauguration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

It’s no secret that the price of groceries has skyrocketed, causing hardship for a lot of families. Add the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and the problem is amplified.

But for lucky shoppers at the WinCo on 72nd Street in Tacoma, Thanksgiving dinner was free thanks to a group of downtown businesses.

More news: ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ look to give back to community

ETC Tacoma, Epic Law and Injury, The Wooden City Restaurant, and the Tacoma Urban League raised $12,000 to reimburse families the money they spent on Thanksgiving dinner.

“Instead of having them come down to our shop and make an extra stop, we meet them where they’re spending the funds, and we just reimburse them on the spot because everyone needs a little help, honestly,” business owner Umi Wagoner said.

This is not the first year businesses have held the event, but this year, they decided to make it easier for families already busy with the holidays.

“Usually, we try to bring people to our store to give them these meals, but this year, we felt like people had a lot going on, and we would rather meet them where they’re at,” Wagoner said.

Plus, reimbursing outside the store ensures families get exactly what they like to eat.

“We would rather buy the dinner that they want versus giving them some type of traditional thing. Everone does eat their own version of Thanksgiving dinner,” Wagoner said.

Families are spending an average of $150 on their meals.

The business owners will be reimbursing families until the money runs out.

