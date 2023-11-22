Close
‘Light the World Giving Machines’ look to give back to community

Nov 21, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring the Light the World Giving Machines a...

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring the Light the World Giving Machines at Alderwood Mall untill Dec. 17. (Photo from James Lynch)

(Photo from James Lynch)

(Photo courtesy of Light the World Giving Machines) (Photo courtesy of Light the World Giving Machines) (Photo courtesy of Light the World Giving Machines) (Photo courtesy of Light the World Giving Machines) (Photo courtesy of Light the World Giving Machines) (Photo courtesy of Light the World Giving Machines)
James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Are you in the giving mood this holiday season? If so, there is a fast, easy way to give with the ‘Light the World Giving Machines’ at Alderwood Mall.

This popular “holiday vending machine” works in reverse by giving people an opportunity to purchase and donate a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities.

More news: Wash. food banks seeking more volunteers through the holidays

The ‘Light the World Giving Machines,’ sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the owner of KIRO Newsradio’s parent company, provides an instant act of service for people looking to help those in their community and around the world.

Visitors can purchase items such as meals, clothing, soccer balls, housing, school supplies, hygiene items, and life-saving medicine.

The prices range from $3 to $300 and can fit all budgets.

“Instead of getting a candy bar out of a vending machine, you can buy socks for somebody who is homeless,” Libby Murray with Light the World Giving Machines told KIRO Newsradio. “You can buy food for someone in Ukraine. It is just such an amazing opportunity to serve.”

One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities.​

Local beneficiaries include The Salvation Army, Bellevue Lifespring, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Lutheran Community Services Northwest and Shared Hope International.

“We are proud to be part of the Light the World Giving Machines effort: It’s such a powerful and easy way to give to those who need hope and light this holiday season,” Lt. Col. Cindy Foley with the Salvation Army Northwest said.

More from James Lynch: Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

Last year, The Light The World Giving Machines were in Bellevue Square.

A quarter million dollars was raised. In fact, since 2017, the Light The World Giving Machines have raised $22 million worldwide, in 61 countries.

The Light The World Giving Machines will be at the Alderwood Mall near Macy’s until Dec. 17.

