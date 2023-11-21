Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

Nov 21, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:21 am

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park...

A photo of Denny Blaine Park in Seattle (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Seattle Parks and Recreation is looking to add a children’s play area to a local park. Normally, there would be no controversy, but it’s which park that’s causing the problem.

Denny Blaine Park, located in the Madison Park neighborhood on Lake Washington is one of the only nude beaches in Seattle. According to City of Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park. The area was identified as needing a play area due to it currently sitting within a neighborhood that doesn’t have a play area or park within a 10-to-15-minute walk.

From Gee & Ursula: Should Seattle consider kids playground at clothing-optional beach?

“This project supports our department mission to increase children’s access to nature and shorelines and address any deficits within our system of lacking active recreational amenities for youth,” Hirsch told KIRO Newsradio.

The park conversion, if passed by the city, would cost half a million dollars, funded by a private donation alongside a minimal cost to taxpayers.

Critics of the change believe it’s a move to get rid of nudity in the park. Denny Blaine has been a clothing-optional beach since the 1980s.

“I say allow nudity,” park-goer Sophie Johnson told KIRO Newsradio. “If people feel comfortable being in the nude, I think it should stay.”

Still, there are plenty of local residents who think adding a play area is a slippery slope.

More from James Lynch: Car dealership etches catalytic converters to prevent theft

“Maybe a different area, a different place for a playground,” another park-goer, Kevin Huff said. “I think preserving how people want to express themselves is a really, important thing. I think it’s kind of a spectrum. There are people who don’t like it and there are people who are totally fine with it, and I think everybody has a right to their own opinion.”

Seattle Parks stated it will gather feedback and provide more information on the plan at its upcoming meeting on the project Dec. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King FAME Community Center.

KIRO Newsradio

Image: An encampment near Burien City Hall...

Kate Stone and Lisa Brooks

Burien needs to act quickly to get $1M in homeless aid

A Burien City Council meeting may have been the last chance to decide if they will accept a $1 million offer to address the city's homelessness crisis.

1 hour ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park and the sign entering the park...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Should Seattle consider kids playground at clothing-optional beach?

Should Seattle's only nude beach make way for a children's playground? Gee and Ursula debate the beach's existence.

3 hours ago

Food Bank...

Dave Ross

Ross: Helping the hungry comes with gratitude that goes both ways

Last week a group of us from KIRO Radio – Management, Sales, and On-Air staff – volunteered at the White Center Food Bank.

1 day ago

Angela Poe Russell, center, sits next to Gee Scott, left, and producer Andrew Lanier as she fills i...

Bill Kaczaraba and Steve Coogan

Angela Poe Russell for Seattle’s open city council seat? ‘I’m considering it’

Angela Poe Russell confirmed on the Gee & Ursula Show that her name has came up as a possible replacement for Teresa Mosqueda.

5 days ago

Image: A technician works on a catalytic converter at Titus-Will Toyota in Tacoma on Tuesday, Nov. ...

James Lynch

Program goes on: Car dealership etches catalytic converters to prevent theft

Tacoma Police and Titus-Will Toyota are partnering again to etch catalytic converters with a unique serial number to prevent and discourage theft.

6 days ago

Ramp meter...

Chris Sullivan

Why the new I-90 ramp meters didn’t turn on Tuesday morning

I have been warning drivers for years that the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) would be adding ramp meters to the I-90 connection to northbound I-5.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach