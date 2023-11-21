Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

Seattle Parks and Recreation is looking to add a children’s play area to a local park. Normally, there would be no controversy, but it’s which park that’s causing the problem.

Denny Blaine Park, located in the Madison Park neighborhood on Lake Washington is one of the only nude beaches in Seattle. According to City of Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park. The area was identified as needing a play area due to it currently sitting within a neighborhood that doesn’t have a play area or park within a 10-to-15-minute walk.

More on Seattle parks: Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

“This project supports our department mission to increase children’s access to nature and shorelines and address any deficits within our system of lacking active recreational amenities for youth,” Hirsch told KIRO Newsradio.

The park conversion, if passed by the city, would cost half a million dollars, funded by a private donation alongside a minimal cost to taxpayers.

Critics of the change believe it’s a move to get rid of nudity in the park. Denny Blaine has been a clothing-optional beach since the 1980s.

“I say allow nudity,” park-goer Sophie Johnson told KIRO Newsradio. “If people feel comfortable being in the nude, I think it should stay.”

Still, there are plenty of local residents who think adding a play area is a slippery slope.

More from James Lynch: Car dealership etches catalytic converters to prevent theft

“Maybe a different area, a different place for a playground,” another parkgoer, Kevin Huff said. “I think preserving how people want to express themselves is a really, important thing. I think it’s kind of a spectrum. There are people who don’t like it and there are people who are totally fine with it, and I think everybody has a right to their own opinion.”

Seattle Parks stated it will gather feedback and provide more information on the plan at its upcoming meeting on the project Dec. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King FAME Community Center.

Gee and Ursula take on the issue

Should Seattle’s only nude beach make way for a children’s playground? Gee and Ursula said ‘No way!’

More from Gee and Ursula: Seattle City Council’s big shift will better the city

It seems that would create a kind of “conflict of interest,” according to Gee and Ursula’s producer Andrew “Chef” Lanier.

“I’m actually rooting for the nudist park,” host Gee Scott said. “First, I never heard of this until today. These kids, they got a lot of parks anyway. And you know what? Adults need to get out more.”

Chef explained that Denny-Blaine is the only true nudist beach in the area.

“Even though I have lived in the city of Seattle for the last 35 years, I didn’t know we have a nudist park,” Ursula said.

Chef said that’s because the park is hard to get to and there are rarely any complaints.

“We don’t want to be exclusive. We want to be inclusive,” Gee said. “And I’m being serious because I wanted to answer this in a serious way. Let’s go ahead and just keep this park for a nudist folks.”

Ursula challenged Gee’s thinking.

“How many times have you talked about kids sitting on their bums and playing video games and being indoors and not getting enough outdoor playtime?” Ursula asked. “You talk about that. We talk about kids getting in trouble. I’m all in favor of having the kids’ play area go in there. And how about just moving that nudist beach?”

She went on to say if there was a nude beach in a more well-known area like Golden Gardens, maybe she’d see things differently. Chef also said that the beach has been around for 50 years and has been a favorite of the queer community.

“And it’s secluded. You have to know how to get there,” Chef said. “But it is also one of the only public access areas to Lake Washington in that very rich section of the city.”

More from The Gee and Ursula Show: Angela Poe Russell for Seattle’s open city council seat? ‘I’m considering it’

Ursula said one of our listeners texted, just for reference, the beach is 40 feet.

“I think I’ve been convinced,” Ursula said. “Keep the nudists there!”

James Lynch is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Bill Kaczaraba is an editor for MyNorthwest.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.