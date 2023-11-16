Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell for Seattle’s open city council seat? ‘I’m considering it’

Nov 15, 2023, 8:18 PM | Updated: 8:23 pm

Angela Poe Russell, center, sits next to Gee Scott, left, and producer Andrew Lanier as she fills i...

Angela Poe Russell, center, sits next to Gee Scott, left, and producer Andrew Lanier as she fills in for Ursula Reutin on The Gee and Ursula Show on Nov. 15, 2023. (Image: KIRO Newsradio livestream)

(Image: KIRO Newsradio livestream)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA AND STEVE COOGAN


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Teresa Mosqueda will be moving from the city council to the King County Council which means her seat needs to be filled. Angela Poe Russell confirmed on the Gee & Ursula Show Wednesday that her name has came up as a possible replacement.

“It is true that it is something being considered,” Angela, who filled in for Ursula Reutin Wednesday, said to host Gee Scott.

Angela noted it would be an appointed position to finish Mosqueda’s term and the new city council would have to vote to approve her appointment.

Election results: Browse the numbers for all the races in Seattle and the state of Washington

She added that many people are being thought of for the role, but she is on the list.

“My name has come up. I’ve had people encourage me to consider and I’m considering it,” Angela said.

Gee thinks it’s a terrific idea and said he’s all for it.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely. The city of Seattle would benefit so much for having you on it,” Gee said.

Angela illustrates what she’d like to see from the council

Gee said Angela has often talked about the tone of the city council and he asked her what she meant by that. She started her response by saying she wants “everyone who has good ideas at the table” and added she wants to work out problems with the people she disagrees with. From there, she explained that she wanted to see more people working together for the better of the city.

More from Gee & Ursula: Seattle City Council’s big shift will better the city

“Maybe we come up with solutions together that worked for the city.” Angela said. “We have some brilliant people in this region. Why not tap into that to solve some of our most challenging problems?”

When Gee asked Angela about things that stand out to her or what she thinks about when she goes to bed at night thinking about maybe taking that seat, she didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts  about how to improve the city.

“Can we clean this place up? she asked. “So when I go to bed at night I think about (getting back) to some basics.”

She then noted that the city got cleaned up when it hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game last summer. “Can this be maybe part of what we do?” she asked.

MyNorthwest column: MLB All-Star Game a picture perfect day for Seattle

Later, Gee brought the conversation back to the tone of the council and complimented Angela’s tone.

“I’m emotional. I’ll be hot. I want to go crazy on different topics,” Gee said. “But when I get around you, it makes me want to be more civil about topics and be more understanding.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

seattle city council...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Seattle City Council’s big shift will better the city

As it stands right now, after the Seattle City Council election, there will be a 7-2 "moderate" majority among the nine members.

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Has inflation really gone down?

Our own Heather Bosch joined Seattle’s Morning News this morning to discuss inflation rates and the consumer price index release. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

10 hours ago

Nurse patient...

Dave Ross

Ross: Artificial Intelligence bringing a non-human approach to health care

I'm at the age where after a doctor’s visit I’ll get a form letter basically saying -- we just paid one of your medical bills, please prove it's legitimate.

13 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why creating content for Instagram is like owning a hermit crab

John Curley describes why creating content for social media is like owning a hermit crab. Listen to John and Shari, weekdays from 2pm to 7pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What does Tacoma’s new Tenant Bill of Rights mean for the people that live there?

Our own Tacoma resident Gee Scott joins Seattle’s Morning News to discuss Tacoma’a Measure 1 and what it means for the city. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Want to end petty crime forever? Consider the ‘Randy Suit!’

A couple was arrested after they were found in a stolen car in Ballard. In a futile attempt to escape, the male driver rammed multiple police vehicles, says SPD. Prison simply isn’t enough of a deterrent these days. But luckily, big brain Jack Stine has an idea that he thinks would make people actually think […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Angela Poe Russell for Seattle’s open city council seat? ‘I’m considering it’